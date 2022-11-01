Rohith remains a symbol of my fight: Rahul Gandhi praises Radhika Vemula during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Radhika Vemula demanded justice for Rohith Vemula and the passing of the Rohith Act. She also advocated for more Dalit and other oppressed groups to be represented in higher courts.

The mother of deceased Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, Radhika Vemula, has pledged her support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 3,750-kilometer Bharat Jodo Yatra. Radhika Vemula walked alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad, calling on the party to defend the Constitution from the BJP-RSS assault.

She also demanded justice for Rohith Vemula and the passing of the Rohith Act. She also advocated for increased representation of Dalits and other oppressed groups in higher courts.

"Extended solidarity to @bharatjodoYatra, walked with @RahulGandhi, and urged @INCIndi to save the Constitution from BJP-RSS assault, Justice for Rohith Vemula, passing Rohith Act, increasing representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in the higher judiciary, education for all," tweeted Radhika Vemula.

On Tuesday, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived in Hyderabad. Hundreds of party leaders and activists marched alongside senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has said that Rohith Vemula is and will continue to be a symbol of his fight against social discrimination and injustice. He also praised Rohith's mother, Radhika Vemula, saying that meeting her gave him new courage to continue his journey.

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' which began in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on September 7. It will travel through 12 states and 3,750 kilometres before arriving in Kashmir after 150 days.

Rahul Gandhi said that his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' aims to unite Indians regardless of religion or community and "remind them that this is one country and we will succeed if we stand together."

