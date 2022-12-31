'When I attack Modi govt, they say I am attacking Army...' Rahul Gandhi reiterates China-Pakistan threat

The Narendra Modi government should own up to its mistakes and not hide behind armed forces, Rahul Gandhi said, warning that "China and Pakistan are planning something big; Doklam and Tawang are preparations for something big."

The Narendra Modi government should own up to its mistakes and not hide behind armed forces, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in New Delhi on Saturday.

"When I attack the government, they say I am attacking Army. No, I am talking about the government, which has taken the wrong decisions. Govt should own up to its mistakes and not hide behind armed forces," Rahul said while speaking to media persons about the threat posed by China and Pakistan.

Also Read: Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

"China and Pakistan are planning something big; Doklam and Tawang are preparations for something big," the Wayanad MP warned.

During the media briefing that lasted 45 minutes, Rahul said that "other nations watch the violence, chaos and hate within India and try to take advantage. Our confused foreign policy, which is, in a way, event-based and non-strategic, will do the country a lot of harm. We will be badly hurt. I keep repeating this, but nobody listens."

"I come from a family of martyrs. My father and grandmother were martyred. I know the pain. I know how the family of a youngster who stood up to defend the country but was martyred feels. Nobody in the BJP's top leadership understands this. That's the reality. My general approach is that not one of our soldiers should become a martyr. I don't want to take this (China threat) casually. We should not use the army for political benefits," he said.

Rahul further said, "Our government has completely mishandled China. What was the goal of our foreign policy? It was to never let China and Pakistan unite. The Congress party did this successfully (when in power). Today, China and Pakistan have united. This is dangerous. Why did this happen? Because our government had mishandled it. You need to listen to the armed forces. That means you have to stop using forces for your politics. Also, do not hide what is happening at the border. China has snatched 2000 sqkm of Indian territory. PM said nobody came in. So what message would that send (to China)? You need to tell them publically to get out of our territory."

Also Read: Distortion of history a danger engulfing the country: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin