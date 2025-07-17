The AAIB is committed to providing updates on the Air India crash investigation when necessary, emphasizing the importance of avoiding premature conclusions.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India has vowed to release updates on the Air India plane crash investigation, but only when necessary and in the public interest. This move aims to respect the sensitivity of the families affected by the tragic incident that claimed 260 lives.

AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar, in a statement, said about the importance of refraining from spreading premature narratives that could undermine the investigation's integrity. He criticized international media reports for their "irresponsible" and "selective" reporting, which has been drawing conclusions without verified evidence.

"It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing," he said.

Cockpit Recording Suggests Confusion

The investigation has been ongoing since the June 12 crash of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. The new statement comes amid some reports suggest that pilot error may have contributed to the crash. According to Wall Street Journal,a cockpit recording indicates that the captain turned off the fuel switches, leading to confusion and panic in the cockpit.

The two pilots involved, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, had a combined flying experience of 19,041 hours. However, the investigation is still in its early stages, and no official conclusions have been drawn.

Preliminary Report Shows No Fuel or Load Issues

The AAIB's preliminary report has revealed some key details about the crash. The aircraft's weight was within permissible limits, and fuel samples were satisfactory.

The recording suggest that the panicked first officer asked captain why he moved the switches to the "cutoff" position after the 787-Dreamliner climbed off the runway. According to WSJ, the captain was seemingly calm.

The AAIB has urged the public and media to exercise restraint and avoid spreading unverified information, ensuring that the investigation's integrity is maintained.