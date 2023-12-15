Bhajanlal Sharma takes oath as CM of Rajasthan; PM Modi, BJP top brass attend ceremony (WATCH)

Expressing his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Bhajan Lal Sharma, emphasized the BJP government's dedication to fulfilling public expectations and steering Rajasthan towards a path of progress.

Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Friday (December 15). Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath during a ceremony held at Jaipur's Ramnivas Bag. Additionally, BJP legislators Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa took oath as Deputy Chie Ministers..

Several top BJP leaders are present at the oath taking ceremony. Among them are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In Rajasthan's recent assembly election held on November 25, the BJP secured a substantial victory with 115 seats, while the incumbent Congress party managed to secure only 69 seats in the 200-member state assembly.

Following the BJP's resounding win, Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA, emerged as the chief minister-designate during a BJP legislature party meeting. The appointment took place in the presence of central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, and Vinod Tawde. Additionally, Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and Dudu MLA Bairwa were nominated as deputy chief ministers, with Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani being chosen as the Speaker of the assembly.

The anticipation surrounding the new government is evident in the state capital's adorned streets, put up banners showcasing various Centre-sponsored welfare schemes and cut-outs featuring prominent leaders.

