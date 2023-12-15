Parliament security breach: Two more people detained for questioning; check details

Mahesh and Kailash, identified by their first names, were detained following the surrender of Lalit Jha, a Kolkata resident and the fifth accused in the case. This surrender marked a crucial turn in the ongoing investigation.

The security breach at Parliament on Wednesday (December 12) has led the Delhi Police's Special Cell to detain two more individuals allegedly linked to the incident. The breach, where intruders jumped into Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, raised significant concerns about the security measures in place.

Mahesh and Kailash, identified by their first names, were detained following the surrender of Lalit Jha, a Kolkata resident and the fifth accused in the case. This surrender marked a crucial turn in the ongoing investigation.

Parliament security breach: Delhi Police Special Cell to take accused to premises, recreate scene

According to police sources, Mahesh, who accompanied Jha, and Kailash were brought in for questioning after Jha's surrender. Details about their involvement emerged during interrogation, prompting their detention by the Special Cell.

Jha's movements, including a trip to Rajasthan and subsequent return to Delhi, are under scrutiny by the authorities. He claimed to have stayed with Mahesh during his Rajasthan visit, while details provided are being verified.

The investigation shed light on the connection between Jha and Mahesh through their affiliation with the Bhagat Singh Fan Club, a social media group believed to be associated with the accused.

Reports suggest that the breach was part of a planned conspiracy spanning almost a year. It involved intricate measures, such as carving cavities in shoe soles to conceal canisters of smoke used during the breach.

Earlier arrests included Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, and Neelam Singh, who were remanded to police custody for seven days. The police are focusing on Manoranjan's role, especially his connections that secured visitor passes, enabling the breach.

Security breach at Parliament: Did the planning begin from Mysuru?

This elaborate scheme orchestrated by individuals from diverse backgrounds reflects a planned attempt to attract the government's attention to various social issues. The incident, originally scheduled for a later date, was expedited following an early acquisition of passes.

The case showcases an intricate network of individuals united by their intent to draw attention to societal concerns, shedding light on the vulnerabilities in security measures around highly sensitive areas like Parliament.