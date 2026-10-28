Congress MP Imran Masood accused the BJP of fearing the truth as the INDIA bloc was denied venues for a mock impeachment of the CEC, leading them to hold the event at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Imran Masood Criticizes Government Over Venue Denial

Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are "scared of the truth" after the opposition INDIA bloc was denied venues in the national capital to hold a mock "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters in Saharanpur, Masood strongly supported Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s decision to hold the demonstration at his official residence at 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi on October 30.

Allegations Against Election Commission

"The Modi-Shah government is terrified of the Opposition exposing the truth behind 'Vote Chori' to the country. Why were public venues like Hotel Ashok and Ramlila Maidan denied to the INDIA bloc? The Delhi Police is being used as a political tool. If the Election Commission is truly transparent and constitutional, why are the Prime Minister and Home Minister shielding the Chief Election Commissioner?" Masood asked.

Concerns Over Electoral Rolls

Masood echoed the accusations levelled by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being misused to disempower marginalised voters. "Rahul Gandhi ji exposed at the Trilokpuri Jan Sunwai how over 400 voters were illegally struck off from just four booths. Across Uttar Pradesh, as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has pointed out, voters from minority communities, Yadavs, and traditional Opposition supporters are being systematically targeted and removed from the rolls. This is not revision; this is electoral manipulation," the Saharanpur MP alleged.

He asserted that the INDIA bloc would not relent until accountability is fixed, reiterating Rahul Gandhi’s demand for the immediate resignation or removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Political Shifts in Uttar Pradesh

Masood also welcomed the Samajwadi Party's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections for the Varanasi division teachers' constituency, where SP candidate Lal Bihari Yadav retained his seat against the BJP. "The people are seeing through the BJP's tactics. Despite their attempts to interfere inside counting booths in the Prime Minister's own constituency, the mandate of the teachers went to the Samajwadi Party. The ground reality is shifting against the ruling alliance," he said.

Responding to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s recent remarks demanding an apology from the Congress over alleged AI-generated video claims, Masood dismissed the allegations as a diversionary tactic. "Whenever the government is cornered on real issues—be it Chinese incursions on our borders, economic distress, or the compromise of democratic institutions—BJP ministers orchestrate distractions. The Congress party does not need lessons in national interest from the BJP," Masood added.

The INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to assemble at 10 Rajaji Marg on October 30 at 3:30 PM to proceed with their symbolic public impeachment against the CEC. (ANI)

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