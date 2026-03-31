Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting the Berhampore assembly seat, re-entering state politics after 30 years. His move draws sharp criticism from TMC and BJP, who label his bid a fight for personal survival.

The Berhampore seat has emerged as one of the most critical constituencies in the West Bengal polls. Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting from this constituency and re-entering state politics after 30 years. As a result, this move has drawn sharp criticism from both the TMC and the BJP. This assembly election, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will face off against incumbent BJP MLA Subrata Moitra (Kanchan) and TMC's Naru Gopal Mukherjee, the chairperson of Berhampore Municipality.

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Rivals' Criticism

TMC Calls it a 'Fight for Survival'

Speaking to ANI, TMC candidate Naru Gopal Mukherjee alleged that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has lost his political ground and is now contesting solely for his own survival. "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was an MP for 25 years, he lost in 2024, and that's why he's contesting the assembly elections. He's not a topic; if he were, he would have won in 2024. He has nothing. He's contesting for his own survival. He won't become the Chief Minister or the Leader of the Opposition. There's no fight between the CPI(M) and the Congress in this constituency. The fight is between Mamata Banerjee and the BJP; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury doesn't matter here...Asaduddin Owaisi also has no role to play. Congress and CPI(M) are finished here. The fight here is between the BJP and the TMC," said Mukherjee.

BJP Alleges 'Selective Treatment'

Additionally, the BJP candidate for the Baharampur Assembly constituency, Subrata Maitra, also criticised Chowdhury's bid, questioning his 'selective treatment' of the Hindu and Muslim communities. "Stones pelting was done on Hindus... Did Adhir Chowdhury say anything?... He makes comments on the Geeta. He read the Quran... Who will speak for the Hindus?... There are no communal feelings in this... PM Modi has done everything for both Hindus and Muslims..." said Maitra.

Maitra further alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi is campaigning in West Bengal specifically to assist Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in securing the seat. "Owaisi is coming to West Bengal to help Adhir Chowdhury win the seat... Owaisi's visit here is not a danger to me... Aam Janata Unnayan Party will withdraw from here... " said Maitra.

Chowdhury Confident in Comeback Bid

However, the Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed firm confidence in the upcoming Assembly elections, claiming that now he will get support in the elections. "This time, I will get support in the elections..." said Chowdhury.

Chowdhury's return to state politics follows his defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A five-time MP from Baharampur, he previously won the Assembly election from Nabagram in 1996 but resigned as an MLA in 1999 to transition into national politics." "In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lost his long-held Baharampur parliamentary seat to former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who was fielded by the TMC.

Speaking to ANI, Former Cricketer & TMC MP Yusuf Pathan says, "All the best. I extend him my best wishes. He is a senior leader. Everyone has the right to contest elections. But Naru Gopal has worked really well here."

Election Schedule

West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23. (ANI)