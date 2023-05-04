Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur violence: Indian Army deployed in violence-hit areas, internet services suspended

    The Indian Army immediately deployed an adequate number of Columns for Area Domination in all affected areas of Manipur, responding to the request of Civil Administration in Manipur.

    Responding to the request of Civil Administration in Manipur, the Indian Army (Assam Rifles) immediately deployed an adequate number of Columns for Area Domination in all affected areas of Manipur. The Indian Army claimed that efforts are ongoing to evacuate as many people as possible to safer places and to restore law and order.

    Following violence during a tribal agitation, the Manipur government imposed curfews in eight districts and suspended mobile internet services throughout the northeastern state on Wednesday. Curfews have been enforced in eight districts, including tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal, as well as tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur.

    "To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements, and to maintain peace and communal harmony, as well as to prevent any loss of life or danger to public and private property, it had become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest by stopping the spread of misinformation and false rumours through various social platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter on phone," an order issued by Commissioner (Home) H Gyan Prakash said.

    On Wednesday, clashes erupted in the Torbung region of Churachandpur district when hundreds of people attended a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) to oppose the demand of non-tribal Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation.

    According to a senior police official, thousands of tribals marched, waved banners, and chanted chants against ST designation for the Meitei group, resulting in violence between tribals and non-tribals in the Torbung region. To disperse the throng, police fired several rounds of tear gas shells.

