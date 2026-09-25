A massive shocker has emerged from the Sabarimala Temple. A 446-gram gold crown kept in the Sannidhanam strong room has gone missing and was replaced with a fake one. This came to light during a High Court-directed audit. Adding to the mystery, a four-gram gold chain is also missing from Aranmula.

A massive gold jewellery scam has hit the Sabarimala Temple. This time, it is not just a small piece of jewellery. A 446-gram gold crown has gone missing from the Sannidhanam strong room. Officials found a fake crown in its place, which is the most shocking part. Thieves did not just steal the gold, but they actually swapped the original crown with a dummy. The whole issue came to light during the counting and auditing of the temple's sacred jewels. The High Court directed this audit. Justice K.T. Sankaran is heading the entire process. The audit team spotted this huge mismatch during their routine check. Now, serious questions are being raised about the security systems and the staff in charge of the crown.

Devotees from Tamil Nadu offered this crown to the Sabarimala Temple in 2012. Temple officials were supposed to send the crown from Sannidhanam to the main strong room in Aranmula. However, staff members kept the crown in a blind spot away from CCTV cameras. The audit team revealed that the crown inside the strong room is a complete fake. Culprits placed a fake crown made of cheap metal right there. Officials also found a four-gram gold chain missing from the Aranmula Devaswom strong room during the same audit. So, a gold crown is missing on one side, and a gold chain is gone on the other. The probe is expected to get much bigger because of these twin robberies. The Devaswom Board will look into all angles, including major security lapses.

Donated by Tamil Nadu devotees in 2012

Devotees from Tamil Nadu gifted this precious crown to Lord Ayyappa in 2012. Later, officials shifted it from Sannidhanam to the main strong room in Aranmula. But they kept it completely out of CCTV surveillance. Now, the entire security setup is under the scanner.

Four-gram gold chain also missing from Aranmula

The scam does not stop at the crown. A four-gram gold chain kept in the Aranmula Devaswom strong room has also vanished. Two different gold items disappearing at the same time has made the situation extremely serious. The counting and verification of the temple's sacred jewels are currently happening under the strict orders of the High Court, led by Justice K.T. Sankaran. The audit team found the fake crown during this exact process. The team will submit the first phase of the counting report to the High Court in the first week of next month.

Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar stated that the board will conduct a thorough probe into all security failures. The investigation will directly target the officers and staff responsible for the crown's safety. The board will decide the next steps after the High Court report comes out. They might even hand the case over to a Special Investigation Team. The board has promised strict action against whoever is guilty.