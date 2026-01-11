A Bengaluru woman was allegedly abused by a Rapido driver during a trip and later harassed through digital messages after a complaint. The driver knew her home address, triggering safety fears. The incident, shared on Reddit, drew strong reactions.

A disturbing account shared on Reddit has sparked a wide debate on women's safety, app-based cab services, and police response in Bengaluru. The post, written by a husband, describes how his wife was allegedly verbally abused by a Rapido cab driver during a job interview trip and later harassed through digital messages after a complaint was raised. The incident has left the family shaken and fearful, as the driver knows their home address.

According to the Reddit post, the woman had booked a Rapido cab to travel from her home in Bengaluru to HSR Layout for a job interview. Already anxious about the interview, she realised after getting down that the drop location shown on the app was incorrect. The actual interview venue was about 800 metres away.

She requested the driver to drop her at the correct place. She paid the fare and got down without arguing. However, while closing the door, it may have shut harder than usual due to stress. The driver allegedly reacted aggressively and verbally abused her using degrading and insulting language in Hindi.

Harassment after the complaint

When the woman returned home and informed her husband, the couple immediately raised a complaint with Rapido. Soon after, the situation worsened. The woman allegedly received abusive messages from the same driver through Google Pay. Screenshots of these messages were shared in the Reddit thread.

What alarmed the family the most was that the messages came after the complaint was filed. The driver had picked her up from their home and had access to her name and phone number. The couple said this made the abuse feel like harassment and intimidation, not just rude behaviour.

Fear and safety concerns

The husband wrote that his wife was deeply shaken and scared. The family feared for their safety, especially because the driver knew where they lived. What began as a simple interview trip turned into anxiety inside their own home.

The man asked the online community whether they should treat this as a serious safety threat, whether they should approach the police immediately, and whether others in Bengaluru had faced similar incidents.

Strong reactions from the online community

The post received hundreds of responses. Many users urged the couple to go to the police and file an FIR, saying the case involved harassment, intimidation, and a woman’s safety. Several pointed out that app suspension alone was not enough, as the driver could join another platform.

Others shared personal experiences and said police complaints had helped stop similar behaviour. Some suggested informing apartment security, preserving all evidence, and escalating the issue on social media.

A smaller group advised waiting, saying the driver’s account suspension might be enough and that the message appeared to be sent out of frustration.

In a later update, the man said Rapido had responded and confirmed that the driver's account was suspended and he had been warned. The couple decided not to escalate the matter further for now, citing past bad experiences with police processes.

They said the goal was accountability and safety, not public outrage. The family stated they would remain alert but hoped the action taken would act as a deterrent.