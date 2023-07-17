Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Avoid using Benniganahalli flyover

    Bengaluru residents advised to avoid Benniganahalli flyover due to ongoing railway repairs causing traffic congestion. Alternate routes suggested via outer ring road and Old Madras road. New metro lines between Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram and Kengeri-Challaghatta expected to open in August.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    Residents of Bengaluru, who travel through Benniganahalli flyover, need to follow alternate routes to reach their destinations. The flyover connecting Baiyappanahalli and Hosuru railway stations is currently undergoing railway repairs, and thus it might lead to traffic congestion until August. 

    The people who travel along KR Puram, Mahadevapura and Martahalli might experience traffic gridlocks due to the repairs. Therefore, they are advised to take the outer ring road towards Baiyappanahalli and Kasturinagar, by taking a left turn and passing through Old Madras road towards Tin Factory junction.

    Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops

    Traffic Advisory

    The Traffic police have advised fellow travellers to use the underpass to the left side of Benniganahalli flyover, Old Madras road towards Kasturi Nagar and pass through Baiyyappanahalli metro station and use the outer ring road towards KR Puram.

    Karnataka govt decides to build underground tunnels across Bengaluru; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1

    The missing link between Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram metro stations is being constructed and is all set to open for the public on August 22nd. 

    Along with the KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has also planned to open the Kengeri - Challaghatta metro line at the same time. In August end, these both projects are expected to open to the public. The distance between Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram metro line is 2.1 km and Kengeri-Challaghatta is 1.9 km.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
