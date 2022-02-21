  • Facebook
    Bengaluru: Section 144 extended around schools, colleges over hijab row

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has extended prohibitory orders against gatherings and protests outside Bengaluru's educational institutions for a period of two weeks starting Monday. 

    Author
    yacoob md
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
    Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has extended prohibitory orders against gatherings and protests outside Bengaluru's educational institutions for a period of two weeks starting Monday. No gatherings will be allowed within 200 meters of educational institutions, including schools, PU colleges, and degree colleges, till March 8.

    The police commissioner clarified that the restrictions were being imposed in view of the ongoing Hijab controversy. He rejected claims that the restrictions were a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident in the city as a result of the violence in Shivamogga.

    Speaking to Asianet Newsable, Kamal Pant said, "We already had prohibitory orders in place near schools and colleges in connection with the hijab issue. However, there is no such tension following the Shivamogga incident (murder)."

    Also Read; Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    "Last night itself, we issued an alert and our men are keeping a watch on all sensitive areas. With regard to sending the police force from Bengaluru, we still have not got a request. The situation in Shivamogga is volatile. Whatever request comes from there we will send it," the police commissioner said.

    The latest order, dated February 21, states that it is 'very essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order in Bengaluru'. Pant further reiterated that protests and agitations for or against the new uniform rules will be strictly prohibited in the city.

    Also read: Karnataka HM warns: 'Today it is about hijab, tomorrow they may seek syllabus change'

    Schools and colleges were closed till last week across Karnataka after a number of demonstrations were witnessed over the issue last week. This is even as the hearing on the hijab row case continues in the Karnataka High Court. In its interim order, the court had barred students from wearing any sort of religious attire in schools where college development committees had prescribed student uniforms.

    Last week, the Karnataka government -- in response to the high court directive -- restrained students studying in the state Minority Welfare Department managed schools and colleges from wearing hijabs, saffron scarves, and religious flags until further orders.

    Also Read: 'Followed HC's order': Karnataka HM justifies Minority Department's circular on hijab row

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
