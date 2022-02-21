  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Feb 21, 2022, 2:19 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Violence and arson are being reported in Shivamogga where prohibitory orders were clamped following the murder of a 26-year-old member of the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal.

    Violence was reported in Shivamogga Town while the body of the Bajrang Dal leader was being taken. Incidents of stone-pelting and torching of vehicles are being reported. 

    A lady, who suffered injuries on the head, due to stone pelting: "While the rally was going, there was sloganeering and people were hurling stones. My son was narrowly escaped getting injured, but I got hit."

    According to Asianet Suvarna News 24x7, hundreds of miscreants armed with wooden logs and machetes have been terrorizing people at Imambad in Shivamogga. The miscreants also pelted stones.

    Additional Director General of Police L Murugan visited the spot. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been clamped in Shivamogga town. Schools and colleges were closed.

    Ruling out any communal link, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said the initial investigation into the killing had not revealed any link with the ongoing hijab controversy in the state. 

    "Hijab issue has nothing to do with this incident. This (murder) has happened due to other reasons. Shivamogga is a sensitive city," he told the media.

    Following the law and order situation in Shivamogga, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had summoned the police top brass for a meeting.

    Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has sought the resignation of the state home minister over the violence. 

    Condemn the developments in Shivamogga, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said, "This has occurred in the district from where the home minister and the state Chief Minister come. Those behind this (murder) should be hanged. I demand the home minister's resignation."

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha on Jamshedpur defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win

    Video Icon
    President Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    President's Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    Video Icon
    IAF rescues trekker from 300 ft gorge in Karnataka's Nandi Hills

    IAF rescues trekker from 300 ft gorge in Karnataka's Nandi Hills

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder
    Video Icon
    India News

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    President Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower
    Video Icon
    Defence

    President's Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    IAF rescues trekker from 300 ft gorge in Karnataka's Nandi Hills
    Video Icon
    Defence

    IAF rescues trekker from 300 ft gorge in Karnataka's Nandi Hills