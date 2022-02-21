Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

Violence and arson are being reported in Shivamogga where prohibitory orders were clamped following the murder of a 26-year-old member of the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal.

Violence was reported in Shivamogga Town while the body of the Bajrang Dal leader was being taken. Incidents of stone-pelting and torching of vehicles are being reported.

A lady, who suffered injuries on the head, due to stone pelting: "While the rally was going, there was sloganeering and people were hurling stones. My son was narrowly escaped getting injured, but I got hit."

According to Asianet Suvarna News 24x7, hundreds of miscreants armed with wooden logs and machetes have been terrorizing people at Imambad in Shivamogga. The miscreants also pelted stones.

Additional Director General of Police L Murugan visited the spot. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been clamped in Shivamogga town. Schools and colleges were closed.

Ruling out any communal link, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said the initial investigation into the killing had not revealed any link with the ongoing hijab controversy in the state.

"Hijab issue has nothing to do with this incident. This (murder) has happened due to other reasons. Shivamogga is a sensitive city," he told the media.

Following the law and order situation in Shivamogga, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had summoned the police top brass for a meeting.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has sought the resignation of the state home minister over the violence.

Condemn the developments in Shivamogga, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said, "This has occurred in the district from where the home minister and the state Chief Minister come. Those behind this (murder) should be hanged. I demand the home minister's resignation."