The Himachal Pradesh govt has set up a 7-member panel to identify and recommend specialised Centres of Excellence across state medical institutions. The committee will submit a detailed proposal, including financial implications, within two weeks.

The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a seven-member expert committee to identify and recommend specialised Centres of Excellence across state-run medical institutions, with an aim to strengthen advanced patient care, specialised medical expertise and research within the state.

Panel to Submit Proposal Within Two Weeks

According to an official order issued by the Department of Medical Education and Research on September 16, the committee has been asked to submit a detailed proposal within two weeks. The panel, headed by Dr D.K. Verma, Vice Chancellor of Atal Medical Research University, Mandi, will identify between two and four specialised departments at each institution for development as Centres of Excellence.

Focus on Advanced and Multidisciplinary Treatment

The proposed centres will focus on providing advanced and multidisciplinary treatment for complex, rare and critical diseases that may require expertise and facilities beyond those available through routine medical services. The exercise will cover state medical institutions, including AIIMS Chamiana and regional government medical colleges, according to the order.

Assessing Requirements and Financial Implications

The committee will also assess the infrastructure, advanced medical technology, equipment, additional clinical manpower and other operational requirements needed to establish and run the proposed Centres of Excellence. It will also work out the financial implications associated with the initiative.

Seven-Member Expert Committee

The seven-member panel comprises Dr Gopal Beri, Director of Medical Education and Research, Shimla; Dr Milap Sharma, Principal, Dr RPGMC Tanda; Dr Brij Sharma, Principal, AIIMS Chamiana; Dr Balbir Verma, Professor of General Medicine, IGMC Shimla; Dr Puneet Mahajan, Professor of General Surgery, IGMC Shimla; and the Additional/Joint Director of SLBSGMC Nerchowk, Mandi, who will serve as Member Secretary.

Strengthening Tertiary Healthcare in Himachal

The initiative is aimed at strengthening tertiary healthcare infrastructure and creating specialised treatment capabilities within Himachal Pradesh, potentially reducing the need for patients to travel outside the state for advanced medical care. The committee's recommendations are expected to provide a roadmap for upgrading selected departments with specialised infrastructure, technology and human resources based on the healthcare needs of individual institutions.