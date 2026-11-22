Petrol and diesel prices across several major Indian cities remained unchanged on Sunday, November 22, offering some stability to motorists amid fluctuations in the global crude oil market. According to the latest fuel price update, retail rates of both fuels remained steady in 14 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Petrol and diesel prices across several major Indian cities remained unchanged on Sunday, November 22, offering some stability to motorists amid fluctuations in the global crude oil market. According to the latest fuel price update, retail rates of both fuels remained steady in 14 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

While petrol and diesel prices did not witness any fresh revisions in these locations, CNG consumers faced increases in several cities. Hyderabad recorded the steepest hike in CNG prices, followed by Mumbai and Mathura. Bengaluru, Bharatpur and Dewas also reported an increase, while Meerut and Sonipat witnessed similar upward revisions. Firozabad recorded a comparatively smaller increase.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - November 22, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am under the dynamic fuel pricing mechanism introduced in June 2017. The system allows oil marketing companies to adjust retail prices in accordance with changes in international crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.

India imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel prices sensitive to movements in global energy markets. Other factors influencing retail rates include central excise duty, state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), dealer commissions, refining margins and transportation expenses.

For consumers, even when retail fuel prices remain unchanged, developments in the international oil market and taxation policies continue to influence the overall cost of fuel across the country.