Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Centre hands over case to NIA

    The Union government transfers the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case to the NIA due to concerns over its severity. The NIA registers the case and will begin its investigation within two days at the HAL station in Bengaluru. Filed under UAPA, indicating a rigorous pursuit of justice. NIA's swift action reflects commitment to citizen safety.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Centre hands over case to NIA vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

    The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to transfer the investigation of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This decision comes in the wake of growing concerns over the gravity of the incident. The blast took place at the cafe on 1st March in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area where several people were injured.

    The NIA has formally registered a case today, signalling its intent to delve into the matter deeply. The agency is set to commence its official investigation within the next two days. The blast, which occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, has raised alarm bells nationwide. To ensure a thorough and impartial probe, the case has been transferred to the HAL station, where the NIA will spearhead the efforts.

    Underlining the severity of the situation, the case has been filed under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This underscores the government's determination to get to the bottom of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. 

    (More Details awaited).


     

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ready to face ED, agrees to virtual hearing after March 12 AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ready to face ED, agrees to virtual hearing after March 12

    Google has apologised to Modi govt over Gemini; Read why

    'Sorry, Gemini is unreliable...' Google has apologised to Modi govt; Read why

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her AJR

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok in Palakkad; one injured, several houses damaged anr

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok in Palakkad; one injured, several houses damaged

    12 states in 10 days... Check out PM Modi's outreach mission

    12 states in 10 days... Check out PM Modi's outreach mission

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: 3 young men swept away by waves at Panambur beach in Mangaluru vkp

    Karnataka: 3 young men swept away by waves at Panambur beach in Mangaluru

    Who is Vaibhav Gupta? Meet 'Indian Idol 14' winner, who lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 25 lakh RBA

    Who is Vaibhav Gupta? Meet 'Indian Idol 14' winner, who lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 25 lakh

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ready to face ED, agrees to virtual hearing after March 12 AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ready to face ED, agrees to virtual hearing after March 12

    Google has apologised to Modi govt over Gemini; Read why

    'Sorry, Gemini is unreliable...' Google has apologised to Modi govt; Read why

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her AJR

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon