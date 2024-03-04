Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Centre hands over case to NIA

The Union government transfers the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case to the NIA due to concerns over its severity. The NIA registers the case and will begin its investigation within two days at the HAL station in Bengaluru. Filed under UAPA, indicating a rigorous pursuit of justice. NIA's swift action reflects commitment to citizen safety.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to transfer the investigation of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This decision comes in the wake of growing concerns over the gravity of the incident. The blast took place at the cafe on 1st March in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area where several people were injured.



The NIA has formally registered a case today, signalling its intent to delve into the matter deeply. The agency is set to commence its official investigation within the next two days. The blast, which occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, has raised alarm bells nationwide. To ensure a thorough and impartial probe, the case has been transferred to the HAL station, where the NIA will spearhead the efforts.

Underlining the severity of the situation, the case has been filed under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This underscores the government's determination to get to the bottom of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.



(More Details awaited).



