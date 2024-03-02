India News

List of other Bomb blasts in Bengaluru

2005 Indian Institute of Science shooting

2005 Indian Institute of Science shooting took place on 28 December 2005 in Bengaluru. Unknown gunmen killed IIT Delhi, Prof. Munish Chandra Puri, injuring several others.

2008 Bangalore serial blasts

The 2008 serial blasts in Bengaluru occurred on July 25, 2008. Across the city, a total of nine bombs detonated, resulting in one fatality and injuring 20 people.

2010 Bangalore stadium bombing

A bombing occurred at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 17, 2010, just before an IPL match between RCB and MI. Two bombs exploded near the stadium, 3rd one was diffused outside.

2013 Bangalore bombing

The April 17, 2013, bombing injured sixteen people, MHA confirmed it to be a terrorist attack. Bengaluru Police arrested Syed Ali and Jahan Aamir in connection with the incident.

2014 Bangalore bombing

The 2014 Bengaluru bombing on December 28 in Church Street killed one, injuring 4 others. An IED was hidden in a flower pot outside the Coconut Grove restaurant.

