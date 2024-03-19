Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Bengaluru police seize explosives found in empty plot in front of Bellandur school, probe underway

    Bengaluru police seized explosives, including gelatin sticks and detonators, at an empty plot near Bellandur Prakriya School, triggering an urgent investigation. An abandoned tractor nearby raised suspicions of transportation involvement. Authorities are pursuing leads and ensuring public safety.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    Bengaluru police have seized a cache of explosive materials, including gelatin sticks and detonators, discovered in land situated in front of Bellandur Prakriya School. This alarming find has prompted an urgent investigation by law enforcement authorities working diligently to determine the source. 

    The attention of the authorities was drawn to a tractor found abandoned in another vacant lot, raising suspicions of potential involvement in transporting illegal materials. Additionally, information has surfaced regarding the blasting of rocks at a construction site, further heightening concerns. 

    Authorities are diligently pursuing leads, including the case of discovering the explosives. A case has been filed at the Bellandur police station in connection with these incidents. Additionally, an investigation is underway regarding the unlawful collection of explosives.

     

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
