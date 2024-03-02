Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Injured complain of hearing loss, being in shock

A mysterious blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area injured nine individuals, including employees and customers. Victims suffered injuries ranging from burns to hearing loss. Medical professionals indicated a low-intensity explosion, prompting a forensic investigation. The incident has sparked community concern and raised questions about safety protocols.

A mysterious blast rocked The Rameshwaram Cafe situated on Kundalahalli Road in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The incident left nine individuals injured, including three employees and six customers, sending shockwaves through the local community.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the injured victims, still reeling from the ordeal, were rushed to various hospitals for treatment. Some of them reported experiencing a loss of hearing, adding to the confusion and bewilderment surrounding the blast. Divya Raghavendra Rao, the managing director and co-founder of the cafe, addressed the media, emphasizing the immediate focus on attending to the injured individuals.



Fortunately, doctors later confirmed that all nine victims were out of immediate danger. However, the psychological impact of the incident was evident, with two of the injured individuals displaying signs of shock as they struggled to comprehend the explosion, according to a report on TOI.

One of the injured, an employee hailing from Assam, recounted his experience, stating that he was present at the cafe during the blast but remained oblivious to its cause. Similarly, a customer who had been enjoying lunch at the establishment expressed disbelief, stating that there were no prior indications of any wrongdoing before the blast occurred.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar, the medical director at Brookfield Hospital where three of the injured were admitted, provided insight into their conditions. While one woman sustained 40% burns and required surgery, the other two had minor injuries, including splinter wounds. All three victims also suffered from ear drum damage, indicating the force of the explosion.



According to Dr Kumar, the nature of the injuries suggested a low-intensity blast, as severe explosions typically result in more extensive damage including bone injuries and severe trauma. He highlighted the need for further investigation into the cause of the blast, indicating that the forensic team would examine the clothing worn by the injured individuals for potential clues.

The incident has left the community shaken, with authorities launching a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion.