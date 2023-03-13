Bengaluru: Man kills drunk neighbour who asked him to send wife for sex

It is reportedly said that the two stayed on the same street but did not know each other. On March 8 morning, Suresh came to Manikanta's house and told his mother to take his son, who he said was sleeping near his house.

In a recent development, Siddapura police revealed that a 43-year-old man who was found dead near his house in Jayanagar I Block, Bengaluru, last week was allegedly killed by a neighbour after he asked the latter to send his wife to him for engaging in sex.

According to reports, Suresh (45), a resident of KM Colony, has been arrested for the murder of his neighbour Manikanta. The two worked as daily-wage labourers. The arrest followed a complaint filed by Manikanta's sister, who suspected Suresh's involvement in the murder.

Also read: IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight makes emergency landing at Karachi after passenger dies mid-flight

It is reportedly said that the two stayed on the same street but did not know each other. On March 8 morning, Suresh came to Manikanta's house and told his mother to take his son, who he said was sleeping near his house.

It is also said that Manikanta had been drinking non-stop for three days earlier. The woman immediately brought her son home. However, when Manikanta's sister arrived, she saw her brother bleeding from the nose.

Later that midnight, Manikanta was rushed to Victoria Hospital in the city, but doctors declared him dead. On Thursday, his sister filed the complaint.

Also read: 'Rahul Gandhi should apologise for...': Rajnath Singh, BJP MPs demand in Parliament

"During the autopsy, it was found that Manikanta had died of internal injuries. There were injuries on his scalp and hemorrhage in the skull," the police said.

Police discovered Suresh dragging Manikanta's body on the road after reviewing surveillance camera from the area. He later admitted to the after being taken into custody. He admitted to the officers that he and Manikanta had been talking on the street after getting drunk on March 7.

Also read: Brahmapuram fire biggest man-made disaster Kerala has seen: Opposition targets Pinarayi govt

Quoting Suresh, the police said that the duo entered Suresh's house and Manikanta asked him to send his wife to engage in sex. In a fit of rage, Suresh allegedly hit Manikanta on the head using a wooden log, following which he fell unconscious. Later, Suresh threw Manikanta outside to make it appear like he was sleeping.