A heartwarming Reddit post details a Bangalore landlord's surprising farewell gift to a tenant: a silver kada. This act of kindness contrasts sharply with common tenant-landlord disputes, highlighting a positive rental experience.

Dealing with challenging landlords is another frequent issue in Bengaluru, which is well-known for its high traffic. Many tenants deal with problems like unexpected rent hikes or delays in receiving their security deposit refunded.

However, a Reddit post has left the internet surprised. A North Indian shared that his landlord gave him a special farewell gift, a silver kada, when he moved out after living in the rented home for almost two years. The tenant, calling this a “flex," remembered how the landlord treated him kindly, almost like family.

Take A Look At Reddit Post

"My flex, I got a landlord in Bangalore who gifted me a silver kada," the person wrote. He further said, “In a city where landlords don’t even return the deposit, my landlord gave me a farewell gift and treated me like his son throughout my two-year stay of two years. When I needed it, he would also lend me his extra scooter, apart from my belongings.”

Netizens React to Reddit Post

"You stumbled upon a landlord whose chances of spawning are 1 in 8 billion," one person said. "Rarest of the rarest of the rarest of the rare," said another.

One person said, "He is the 'LORD OF THE RINGS' (silver though), not just a 'Land Lord.'"

"Mine wants to increase the rent by 15% even though the contract says 5%," said another. Another user said, “There are some things money can't buy.”

Another user wrote, “Make sure you return the favor in some way. It's rare to have people this good, and you should make sure to express that in your actions towards him.”

Such tales serve as a reminder that even little deeds of kindness can have a profound effect. This Bengaluru landlord demonstrated that goodness still exists in a world full of horror stories about rental properties. Sometimes, even landlords can surprise us.