Karandlaje Accuses Congress of 'Silent Poisoning'

Amid the political row over garbage disposal issue in Bengaluru, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of "reckless dumping", claiming Bellahalli, Bagalur, and Byappanahalli, have become the hubs for hazardous refuse, leading to what she termed the "silent poisoning" of the local population. Karandlaje took to her official 'X' account, posting, "Congress doesn't care. Not for the people. Not for their health. Not even for the environment they swear by in their speeches." The Minister claimed that landfill units in the Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency are being used by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to dispose of a hazardous mix of animal and sanitary waste.

"It's really alarming and unfortunate that govt stone quarry pits located in Bellahalli, Bagalur and Byappanahalli, in the Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency, landfill units have been set up where majority of BBMP's mixed waste, animal waste, sanitary waste and other hazardous refuse, is being dumped. This reckless dumping is as equal to as silent poisoning affecting the soil, water and the health of the people. The Lakes in and around are already severely contaminated. Aquatic life is doomed. Groundwater quality has dropped to alarming levels beyond use," she wrote in the post.

Furthermore, Karandlaje remarked that problems such as air pollution, groundwater contamination and environmental degradation have become daily realities for the people, adding, "Time and again, distressed residents have approached me, narrating their sufferings. Children, adults and senior citizens are reporting new and unusual health complications."

Additionally, she urged the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide residents with their basic right to clean air, safe water, and dignified living. "I strongly urge the Siddaramaiah govt to immediately address and resolve the grave issues arising from these landfill units and leachate discharge. Our people deserve clean air, safe water and dignified living," the post concluded.

Dy CM Shivakumar Hits Back, Threatens Retaliation

Earlier today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday reacted sharply to BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraj allegedly stopping a garbage truck to protest in Doddaballapur, warning that if they don't behave respectfully, garbage will be "dumped right in front of their houses". Shivakumar alleged that BJP MLAs (specifically mentioning Aravind Limbavali and Dheeraj Muniraju) are deliberately obstructing garbage trucks from disposing of waste in the outer zones of Bengaluru. He claimed that this is a tactic by the opposition to "blackmail" the Congress-led state government into allocating development funds to their constituencies.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar threatened to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) if the MLA and his supporters do not "behave with respect". The Deputy CM warned that he would have garbage dumped directly in front of the houses of BJP leaders, including R Ashoka and BY Vijayendra, or at the BJP office, if the "blackmailing" continues. "If they behave with respect, fine. If not, I will invoke ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act). I will show no mercy and make sure garbage is dumped right in front of their houses. I will take the same garbage and have it dumped near the BJP office... It should go to R Ashok's house, Vijayendra's house, or else to the BJP office - that's it," he said.

"They are blackmailing us, demanding development funds for their constituencies. If an accident occurs, action will be taken in accordance with the law," Shivakumar added. When asked if they are opposing waste disposal due to accidents by garbage trucks, he said, "Accidents should not happen, law will take its course in such cases. But the garbage disposal can't be stopped. The waste is being disposed in the constituencies of ST Somashekar, Shivanna and Krishna Byregowda also."

Criticism of Contractors Association

The Dy CM also criticised the Contractors Association for halting work, questioning why they took on contracts during the previous BJP era without adequate funds. He said, "If there is a commission, let them file a complaint. Let us stop the work first and see. Why did they take the work during the BJP era? He had already said that during the BJP era, do not take work without money. Even so, they put out a tender and got the work. If the department has a grant of 10 thousand, they have taken tenders for 30 to 40 thousand. Should we also take as much work as the grant in our department?" (ANI)