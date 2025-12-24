A 40-year-old former software engineer in Bengaluru allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife, a bank manager, after she sent him a divorce notice. The accused had reportedly been stalking her for months and surrendered to police after the murder.

A 40-year-old former software engineer allegedly shot and killed his wife, a bank manager, near Magadi Road on Tuesday evening after receiving a divorce notice. The accused, who had been trailing his estranged wife for months, surrendered at the local police station immediately after the crime.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Marital Dispute and Stalking

A long-standing marital dispute ended in tragedy on December 23, when 39-year-old Bhuvaneshwari was fatally shot while returning from work. The Magadi Road Police have registered a case of murder (Crime No. 310/2025 under Section 103) following the surrender of her husband, Balamurugan.

The couple, who married in 2011 and have two children, had been living separately for the past 18 months due to constant misunderstandings. Bhuvaneshwari, an Assistant Manager at the Union Bank of India's Basaveshwarnagar branch, had moved to Rajajinagar six months ago to distance herself from her husband.

Balamurugan, a former software engineer at a prominent firm in Whitefield, reportedly suspected his wife of having an affair and strongly opposed her demands for a legal separation. Investigations reveal that Balamurugan had been searching for his family's new location for months. After discovering their residence, he moved to the Cholurpalya area four months ago to monitor her movements.

The Incident and Investigation

The situation escalated last week when he officially received a divorce notice from Bhuvaneshwari. On Tuesday evening, between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM, Balamurugan waited for his wife as she walked home from her office. He intercepted her and fired a pistol, inflicting critical bullet injuries.

Bhuvaneshwari was rushed to Shanbagh Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. Shortly after the shooting, the accused walked into the Magadi Road Police Station, confessed to the killing, and surrendered himself to the authorities. The police have taken Balamurugan into custody and are currently investigating the source of the firearm used in the crime. (ANI)