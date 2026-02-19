Congress MLA PM Narendraswamy backed DK Shivakumar on the Bengaluru dump yard controversy, stating waste management is a GBA decision. He also addressed other controversies, distancing himself from one minister's remark and deflecting on another.

Narendraswamy on Dump Yard Row

Congress MLA PM Narendraswamy on Thursday backed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement on Bengaluru's dump yard issue and defended Karnataka ministers over recent controversial remarks that have drawn criticism from the BJP. Speaking to ANI, Narendraswamy addressed the dump yard controversy in Bengaluru, where the BJP has alleged that the state government has not provided adequate funds for waste management and criticized DK Shivakumar's statement about dumping waste in front of BJP leaders' homes. The Congress MLA clarified that waste management in Bengaluru is not an individual decision but a collective responsibility under the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority(GBA).

"...Where we are to dump? One MLA belongs to BJP, if he's taking in a different tone, is he working under the constitution or what...It is not anybody's individual decision to clean Bengaluru. That is the decision of the GBA. If the non-cooperation of the MLA happens, we know how to tackle it," Narendraswamy said. The MLA's remarks come in the context of escalating tensions between the Congress-led state government and BJP MLAs over the handling of Bengaluru's persistent garbage disposal crisis, which has become a major civic issue in the city

On Other Ministerial Controversies

On Karnataka Minister HC Mahadevappa's controversial 'dog' remark, which has triggered a political row in the state, Narendraswamy distanced himself from such language and said he does not support such language. "See, if anybody is sitting in a good position, he should not call such small things. I don't support such things," he said.

Regarding Priyank Kharge's RSS Remark

Addressing Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's recent statement calling the RSS an unregistered organisation, Narendraswamy asked the media to determine the facts. "What is your opinion? What is your information? Is he wrong or right...You tell me, you, the media people should say. What is right? Is it registered? That's all," he added.

On Internal Party Dynamics

On speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka, Narendraswamy said the decision rests entirely with the high command. "That is left for the high command. They are no way concerned with that," he said.

When asked about the anticipated Karnataka cabinet reshuffle, the MLA remained non-committal and refused to provide any details or timeline. "Wait and see," he said.

The Congress MLA's statements come amid growing political tensions between the ruling Congress and the BJP in Karnataka, with multiple controversies erupting over ministerial remarks and governance issues, and internal party dynamics ahead of the crucial state budget session. (ANI)