Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Discarded bus converted into mobile canteen for BMTC employees, video goes viral (WATCH)

     Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) transformed a discarded, scrap bus into a mobile canteen for its staff. Tables were placed in the middle of the bus surrounded by a dozen seats. Watch the viral video.

    Bengaluru Discarded bus converted into mobile canteen for BMTC employees video goes viral WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    Global efforts are more important than ever to protect our environment because of the rapidly changing climate. Recycling is an important tactic for reducing waste, and projects like the one Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is doing, which turns an abandoned bus into a useful cafeteria for its employees, are receiving recognition for their creative thinking.

    The bus covered a total of 10,64,298 km before it was scrapped and converted to a mobile canteen, an official reportedly said. This commendable effort was spearheaded by four employees at the depot. According to the official, "the converted vehicle will function as a canteen for breakfast and lunch at various locations, including apartments and bus stops where canteen facilities are not available."

    An Instagram video of the Bangalore 360 was posted, showing off the canteen's colorful redesign and useful furniture arrangement. The accompanying caption provided details on the canteen’s intended location, stating, “BMTC converts a scrapped vehicle into a mobile canteen for its staff. It is likely to be stationed at Peenya/Yeshwantpur depot.”

    The interior of the bus is shown in the film, with tables set up among many seats. Convenience is further enhanced by the smart inclusion of a washbasin.

    Netizens were drawn to BMTC's creative project and applauded their commitment to environmental conservation. The mobile cafeteria, which is now providing hot meals and drinks to BMTC personnel, has attracted a lot of attention.

    The state governments of Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh carried out a similar project back in 2019: they converted dilapidated buses into classrooms furnished with literature for the children of daily wage workers. The kids had a chance to do this while their parents were employed at building sites.

     

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP mulls fielding prominent names for Kerala poll battle anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP mulls fielding prominent names for Kerala poll battle

    India totally stops Ravi river flow to Pakistan: Reports

    India totally stops Ravi river flow to Pakistan: Reports

    UP tragedy: 15 pilgrims killed as tractor trolley falls into pond in Kasganj; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) vkp

    UP tragedy: 15 pilgrims killed as tractor trolley falls into pond in Kasganj; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    PM Modi interacts with women cattle owners in Varanasi shares glimpses on social media WATCH gcw

    PM Modi interacts with women cattle owners in Varanasi, shares glimpses on social media (WATCH)

    We use only real, quality cheese McDonald's after Maharashtra FDA slams fast food giant for using 'substitute'

    'We use only real, quality cheese...' McDonald's after Maha FDA slams fast food giant for using 'substitutes'

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP mulls fielding prominent names for Kerala poll battle anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP mulls fielding prominent names for Kerala poll battle

    india vs england ranchi test 'Thodi thodi aati hai Hindi': Shoaib Bashir and Sarfaraz Khan's banter via stump mic goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Thodi thodi aati hai Hindi': Shoaib Bashir, Sarfaraz Khan's banter in Ranchi via stump mic goes viral (WATCH)

    India totally stops Ravi river flow to Pakistan: Reports

    India totally stops Ravi river flow to Pakistan: Reports

    India artificial intelligence market set for explosive growth, reaching $17 billion by 2027: Report snt

    India's artificial intelligence market set for explosive growth, reaching $17 billion by 2027: Report

    Poacher Alia Bhatt celebrates crime-drama topping Indian charts with cat Edward; Read ATG

    'Poacher': Alia Bhatt celebrates crime-drama topping Indian charts with cat Edward; Read

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon