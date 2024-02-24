Bengaluru: Discarded bus converted into mobile canteen for BMTC employees, video goes viral (WATCH)

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) transformed a discarded, scrap bus into a mobile canteen for its staff. Tables were placed in the middle of the bus surrounded by a dozen seats. Watch the viral video.

Global efforts are more important than ever to protect our environment because of the rapidly changing climate. Recycling is an important tactic for reducing waste, and projects like the one Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is doing, which turns an abandoned bus into a useful cafeteria for its employees, are receiving recognition for their creative thinking.

The bus covered a total of 10,64,298 km before it was scrapped and converted to a mobile canteen, an official reportedly said. This commendable effort was spearheaded by four employees at the depot. According to the official, "the converted vehicle will function as a canteen for breakfast and lunch at various locations, including apartments and bus stops where canteen facilities are not available."

An Instagram video of the Bangalore 360 was posted, showing off the canteen's colorful redesign and useful furniture arrangement. The accompanying caption provided details on the canteen’s intended location, stating, “BMTC converts a scrapped vehicle into a mobile canteen for its staff. It is likely to be stationed at Peenya/Yeshwantpur depot.”

The interior of the bus is shown in the film, with tables set up among many seats. Convenience is further enhanced by the smart inclusion of a washbasin.

Netizens were drawn to BMTC's creative project and applauded their commitment to environmental conservation. The mobile cafeteria, which is now providing hot meals and drinks to BMTC personnel, has attracted a lot of attention.

The state governments of Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh carried out a similar project back in 2019: they converted dilapidated buses into classrooms furnished with literature for the children of daily wage workers. The kids had a chance to do this while their parents were employed at building sites.



