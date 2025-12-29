Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visited the Kogilu Fakir Colony demolition site, vowing strict action against 'land thieves'. He said illegal houses were built on a garbage dump and that CM Siddaramaiah has called a meeting to address it.

Action Promised Against 'Land Thieves'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday stated that strict action will be taken against the "land thieves," as he visited the Kogilu Fakir Colony amid the illegal house demolition drive. He said that the government had been giving solid waste management for 9-10 years. However, some people came overnight and built a shed; no one gave a voter list for the government land. The local MLAs have also brought it to their attention.

"They have built all the houses on the garbage dump, some people are mixing politics... The Kerala government has gone out to show sympathy to the minorities, but here, everyone is cheering me. Some people have taken money and built illegal houses..." he said.

He said that a meeting has been called by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address the situation. Shivakumar has visited the place to inspect it before the meeting. He stated that strict action will be taken against the "land thieves." "There is an image of who took the money, and we will take action against those who took the money. We cannot give a chance to land thieves..." he said.

Rehabilitation for Evictees

Earlier, Shivakumar said that locals and eligible evictees regarding the demolition drive in Kogilu village near Yelahanka in Bengaluru would be rehabilitated under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing scheme.

Political Reactions and Clarifications

Reacting to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal conveying the All India Congress Committee (AICC's) serious concern that such actions should have been undertaken with caution, the Deputy CM stated that he has given suggestions and not interfered in the governance.

Speaking at his Sadashivanagar residence on Sunday, Shivakumar said, "KC Venugopal has not interfered in the governance of the state. He is the General Secretary of our party and has given us suggestions. Don't the BJP National President advise state BJP leaders? I have got the details of the evictees. The law is the same for all communities. The CM has called for a meeting tomorrow. I have got the details that one person has taken money and encouraged people to put up sheds in the government land."

Reacting to BJP leader Ashwath Narayan's statement that Venugopal must not interfere in the state's affairs, he said, "He is giving such statements to stay relevant in the party. They give statements because you carry them. I am not bothered about such statements." (ANI)