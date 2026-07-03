Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has promised "zero tolerance" in the Bengaluru daycare abuse case. He said the government has sought an explanation from the company and action will be taken based on the inquiry report. Five nannies have been arrested.

Govt Vows 'Zero Tolerance'

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said the state government has sought an explanation from the company linked to the daycare centre where toddlers were allegedly abused, asserting that there would be "zero tolerance" in such cases and that action would be taken based on the inquiry report.

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Speaking to the media, Kharge said the Women and Child Welfare Department had already sought clarification from the company and stressed that organisations operating daycare centres must strictly adhere to prescribed guidelines and their own global standard operating procedures (SOPs). "We have zero tolerance in that case. Our department has already sought clarification from them. Any such big, reputed companies have their own policy. This is not just a policy limited to India. They have a global policy. They have to operate as per that. There are SOPs with them on how to run creches, how to run nurseries, how to run daycare centres," Kharge said.

He said the government believes proper verification and background checks of staff may not have been carried out. "As per that, they had to do verification, different types of background checks. We believe that has not happened. Let them give it in writing. But no company, whoever it is, should do this. They must handle these matters very responsibly, especially when it involves toddlers," he added.

The minister said the incident was "a matter of shame" and noted that both the Women and Child Welfare Department and corporate organisations have guidelines governing the operation of daycare facilities. "What has happened is truly a matter of shame... More is expected from these global companies... It also damages our city -- what we call 'Brand Bengaluru'. So we will take action as per the report once it comes," Kharge said.

5 Nannies Arrested in Case

His remarks come a day after Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh assured that no accused would be spared in the case involving alleged abuse at a crèche located on the campus of an IT company in East Bengaluru.

According to police, five women employed as nannies at the daycare centre have been arrested after videos allegedly showing them abusing toddlers surfaced. The accused have been identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu. HAL Police have registered a case under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Details of Alleged Abuse

Police said the videos allegedly show toddlers being subjected to physical and mental abuse, including being placed inside a washing machine, sprayed with water using a toilet jet spray, locked inside toilets and threatened into silence.

Officials said the investigation is underway, with CCTV footage and other technical evidence being examined. (ANI)