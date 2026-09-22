YSRCP leaders condemned a brutal attack on persons with disabilities who were peacefully protesting against job recruitment irregularities in Tadepalli. The leaders have demanded strict police action against the attackers under relevant disability rights laws.

YSRCP Condemns Attack on Disabled Protesters

YSRCP Persons with Disabilities Wing State President Pulipati Durga Reddy has strongly condemned the attack on persons with disabilities who had gone to the SAAP office to submit a representation regarding irregularities in DSC recruitment and the sports quota.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office along with Bapatla district wing Persons with disabilities president Challa Ramaiah, he said posts and reservations legally due to persons with disabilities had been denied. They had joined a peaceful rally only to seek justice and submit a memorandum to the SAAP Managing Director. However, some persons allegedly attacked them indiscriminately without showing even basic humanity.

Victim Recounts Assault

Durga Reddy said videos of the incident were widely circulating on social media. He demanded that the police identify the attackers from the footage and initiate strict legal action.

Challa Ramaiah said around 10 to 15 unidentified persons carrying sticks attacked him while he was seated at the protest. Students present there pulled him back and protected him. The attackers also allegedly snatched his walking stick and attempted to use it against him, leaving him with a leg injury.

Call for Legal Action

The leaders urged the DGP and senior police officials to register cases under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and other relevant laws. They demanded protection for the democratic right of persons with disabilities to protest peacefully and seek justice.