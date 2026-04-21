BEML Limited secured a Defence Ministry contract to supply indigenous trawl assemblies for the Army's T-72 and T-90 tanks. Developed with DRDO, the deal boosts India's combat engineering capabilities and the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

In a significant boost to India's defence preparedness and indigenous manufacturing capabilities, the Defence Ministry has awarded a contract to BEML Limited for the supply of trawl assemblies for deployment on the Indian Army's T-72 and T-90 tanks. The contract agreement was formally signed and exchanged between senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and BEML Limited in New Delhi.

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Indigenous Development Aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat

According to the press release, this development marks a significant milestone in strengthening the nation's combat engineering capabilities, with the advanced mine trawls being indigenously designed and developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), specifically its R&D Engineers unit in Pune; this state-of-the-art system substantially reduces dependence on foreign imports while strongly aligning with the Government of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML Ltd. said, "We are privileged to receive this order from the Ministry of Defence, which reflects the continued trust in BEML's capabilities and execution excellence." "The collaboration with DRDO reflects the strength of India's defence R&D ecosystem and this order reinforces our steadfast commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative and our resolve to equip the nation's armed forces with reliable, high-quality, and indigenously developed solutions," Shantanu Roy added.

Enhanced Battlefield Capabilities

Equipped with multi-layered mine-clearing mechanisms, these trawl systems will significantly enhance the operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces in combat zones by creating safe passage, thereby enhancing the mobility, survivability, and operational momentum of mechanised forces and offering a decisive advantage in modern battlefield environments.

This cost-effective and technologically advanced solution will also strengthen India's position as a key player in the global anti-mine equipment market, the release stated.

About BEML Limited

The release further informed that BEML Limited, which is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company, comes under the Ministry of Defence, and plays a pivotal role in serving India's core sectors, including Defence, Rail, Mining, and Construction, by offering world-class products. BEML operates in three verticals: Defence and Aerospace, Mining and Construction, and Rail and Metro.

It has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, and Palakkad, with a strong R&D infrastructure and a nationwide sales and service network. With a legacy spanning six decades, BEML is a committed player in manufacturing earthmoving, transportation, and construction equipment, driving excellence and innovation, the release added. (ANI)