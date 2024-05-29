Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Airport on high alert after hoax bomb threat found in restroom

    A fake bomb threat found scrawled on a mirror at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport triggered a swift security response, including CISF deployment and a dog squad sweep. Investigations hint at a potential insider involvement. No explosives were found, easing tensions. The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by airports worldwide.

    First Published May 29, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was thrown into a state of panic when a fake bomb threat was discovered scrawled on a restroom mirror in the Alpha 3 building, prompting swift action from security forces. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, an airport staff member stumbled upon a threatening message etched onto the mirror, warning of an imminent explosion targeting the airport's management and staff offices within a mere 25 minutes.

    The discovery immediately triggered a robust response from security personnel, including the deployment of a dog squad and officers from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who conducted a comprehensive sweep of the premises.

    Fortunately, after a thorough inspection, authorities confirmed that the threat was indeed a hoax, bringing a sense of relief to the concerned staff and security personnel.

    Preliminary investigations suggest that the fake threat may have been perpetrated by a member of the airport staff. Consequently, a formal complaint has been lodged at the Airport Police Station in response to the incident.

    The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by airports in maintaining security amid evolving threats, underscoring the importance of robust security measures and vigilance in safeguarding public spaces.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
