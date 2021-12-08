  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi sees improved air quality as AQI stands at 235 in 'poor' category

    The National Capital Region also saw a slight reduction in air pollution. On Wednesday morning, the air quality in Gurugram and Noida was rated as 'bad,' with AQIs of 235 and 286, respectively.
     

    Delhi sees improved air quality as AQI stands at 235 in poor category gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 9:03 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    There is some relief from air pollution in the national capital following moderate rainfall on Sunday. The air quality in Delhi improved dramatically on Wednesday morning, with the AQI reaching 235, putting it in the 'poor' category, according to the most recent estimates from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. According to SAFAR estimates, numerous locations in the national capital, including Delhi University, PUSA, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT-Delhi, and Indira Gandhi International Airport, recorded AQIs of 218, 252, 273, 280, 204, and 225.

    The National Capital Region (NCR) also saw a slight reduction in air pollution. On Wednesday morning, the air quality in Gurugram and Noida was rated as 'bad,' with AQIs of 235 and 286, respectively.

    Today's AQI is in the high range of 'poor' air quality. Winds are expected to be moderate over the next four days (December 7 to 11), boosting the ventilation of pollutants. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall steadily, resulting in a more stable boundary layer throughout the night, which aids in the buildup of pollutants. With generally clear skies during the day, the peak mixing layer height is predicted to be moderate, ranging between 1.0 and 1.5 km, resulting in mild vertical air mass mixing. "The overall consequence is that air quality for the next four days is projected to improve slightly but remain in the 'bad' category," stated SAFAR in a statement.

    Also Read | SC expresses grave concern amid rising air pollution, directs Delhi govt to frame tree plantation plan

    According to statistics from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality was the worst in seven years in November. On 11 days, the city had severe pollution, with not a single day of "moderate" or "better" air quality.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cryptocurrency bill banning crypto payments can send you to jail: Report-dnm

    Cryptocurrency bill banning crypto payments can send you to jail: Report

    Caught on cam: High-end car rams into series of vehicles; ends 1 life, injures 7 in Bengaluru (WATCH)-dnm

    Caught on cam: High-end car rams into series of vehicles; ends 1 life, injures 7 in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Short-range surface to air missile for Indian Navy test-fired

    Short-range Surface-to-Air missile for Indian Navy test-fired

    Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron variant, tests COVID positive again-dnm

    Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron variant, tests COVID positive again

    Farmers protest: Centre to withdraw cases against protesters; Unions demand written assurance-dnm

    Farmers’ protest: Centre to withdraw cases against protesters; Unions demand written assurance

    Recent Stories

    People Choice Awards 2021: Dwayne Johnson to Kyle Richards and more looked stylish on the red carpet RCB

    People's Choice Awards 2021: Dwayne Johnson to Kyle Richards and more looked stylish on the red carpet

    Omicron to not cause severe illness extremely unlikely to evade vaccine protection WHO gcw

    Omicron doesn't appear to cause severe illness, 'extremely unlikely' to entirely evade vaccine protection: WHO

    Australiva vs England Ashes 2021-22 Gabba Brisbane Mitchell Starc Rory Burns wicket 85-year series first sparks carnage Shane Warne trolled

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's 85-year series first stunner sparks social media carnage

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Pre-wedding festivities begin RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Pre-wedding festivities begin

    Sharmila Tagore birthday: Best on-screen performances of the actress drb

    Sharmila Tagore birthday: Best on-screen performances of the actress

    Recent Videos

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon
    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Video Icon
    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz on SC East Bengal vs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon