Delhi sees improved air quality as AQI stands at 235 in 'poor' category

There is some relief from air pollution in the national capital following moderate rainfall on Sunday. The air quality in Delhi improved dramatically on Wednesday morning, with the AQI reaching 235, putting it in the 'poor' category, according to the most recent estimates from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. According to SAFAR estimates, numerous locations in the national capital, including Delhi University, PUSA, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT-Delhi, and Indira Gandhi International Airport, recorded AQIs of 218, 252, 273, 280, 204, and 225.

The National Capital Region (NCR) also saw a slight reduction in air pollution. On Wednesday morning, the air quality in Gurugram and Noida was rated as 'bad,' with AQIs of 235 and 286, respectively.

Today's AQI is in the high range of 'poor' air quality. Winds are expected to be moderate over the next four days (December 7 to 11), boosting the ventilation of pollutants. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall steadily, resulting in a more stable boundary layer throughout the night, which aids in the buildup of pollutants. With generally clear skies during the day, the peak mixing layer height is predicted to be moderate, ranging between 1.0 and 1.5 km, resulting in mild vertical air mass mixing. "The overall consequence is that air quality for the next four days is projected to improve slightly but remain in the 'bad' category," stated SAFAR in a statement.

According to statistics from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality was the worst in seven years in November. On 11 days, the city had severe pollution, with not a single day of "moderate" or "better" air quality.