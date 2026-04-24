Union Home Minister Amit Shah counters Mamata Banerjee's 'outsider' jibe, stating Bengal's next CM will be a BJP worker born in the state. He promised women's safety, a corruption-free government, and expressed confidence in BJP's victory.

Bengal CM will be a 'son of the soil': Shah counters 'outsider' jibe

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "outsider" jibe against the BJP, asserting that the next Chief Minister of the state will be a BJP worker born and brought up in Bengal. Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Amit Shah took a swipe at CM Mamata, saying her nephew and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee would not be in power after the declaration of results.

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Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said, "Bengal's CM is spreading rumours that if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, the outsiders will rule. I want to tell Didi, the next Chief Minister of Bengal will be someone who was born in Bengal, educated in the Bengali medium and will be able to speak Bengali... The only thing is that your nephew will not be there; CM will be a BJP worker."

'Will ensure women's safety'

Slamming Mamata Banerjee's 'women should not leave the house after 7 pm' remark, the BJP leader promised the safety of women in the state. He said, "The formation of the government of the BJP in Bengal is of great importance. Our first priority will be to provide security to the women of Bengal and to liberate them from fear. The state where the female CM asks about the need for women to leave the house after 7 o'clock, I believe she has no right to rule. Today, I want to assure the mothers and sisters of Bengal that on the 5th, after the government of the BJP is formed, even at 1 o'clock at night, a young girl will leave with a scooter; no goon will be able to look at her."

Shah also said the BJP has fielded victims of alleged crimes in Bengal to ensure their voices are represented in the Assembly. "We have made the mother of RG Kar incident's victim and the victim of the Sandeshkhali candidates (in the elections). The victims of the TMC goons will sit in the assembly and make the rules of strict administration against the goons. I think there will be a big change in the coming days," Shah added. The BJP has fielded Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar rape case victim, from the Panihati Assembly constituency.

'Will end corruption, syndicate raj'

Slamming the TMC government for corruption and syndicate allegations, he said that the BJP government will ensure that the corrupt are punished. "After the formation of the BJP government, traders will not have to give any 'Bhatija Tax' or 'Bhaipo Tax'. We will end the syndicate. The administration that has been politicised and criminalised has become a kind of demon. We will liberate the people of Bengal from this demon," he said.

The BJP leader added, "There has been no collective effort for modern agriculture in Bengal for the last 50 years. In the coming days, we have decided that for the happiness of the farmers, we will build large research centres for all the traditional crops here. Mamata Banerjee has done the work of institutionalising corruption. Through more than 30 cases of fraud, more than Rs 10,000 crores of corruption have taken place in Bengal. Our government will definitely provide a corruption-free, transparent administration. But for those who have committed corruption, we will issue a white paper against them, and we will get all the allegations of corruption investigated by a retired judge of the Supreme Court. We will make sure that the corrupt are punished severely, so that for many years to come, no one here will have the courage to commit corruption."

'Peaceful polling a sign of change'

Amit Shah also noted that Phase I of the West Bengal polls was completed in a peaceful manner, without a single death toll, as compared to previous years. He said, "In the 2016 elections, 1,278 people were injured. In the 2021 elections, 1,681 people were injured. In the 2023 panchayat elections, 664 people were injured. And in the 2024 general elections, 761 people were injured. In comparison to that, yesterday, fewer than 30 people were injured. This shows that by and large, the elections were held in a peaceful manner. There was not a single death toll. The fact that this election has been held in such a way is a sign of a change in the government of the BJP."

Appeal for Phase II

Appealing to voters in the second phase, he said that 'Anga, Banga and Kalinga,' representing the modern-day Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha, will all have a BJP government. He said, "I am confident that in the second phase, there will be more enthusiasm. Now, it is also the responsibility of the voters in the second phase to move forward in this era of change. After May 5, 'Anga, Banga and Kalinga', all three places will be ruled by the BJP and the lotus. And I believe that this is a good sign for our entire East India."

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)