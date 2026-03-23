BJP leader Dilip Ghosh attacked the TMC government, claiming West Bengal's situation resembles Bangladesh with Hindu oppression. He alleged common occurrences of temple vandalism, idol breaking, and displacement of Hindus due to violence.

Bengal Situation Like Bangladesh: Ghosh

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, claiming that the situation in the state has become like Bangladesh, with oppression of Hindus. Speaking to ANI, he alleged frequent temple vandalism and idol breaking. "In Bengal, the situation has become just like Bangladesh. Breaking temples, breaking idols, thefts in temples--these have become common occurrences. Hindus are being continuously oppressed," Ghosh, BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seat, said.

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He further claimed displacement of people due to alleged violence, stating, "Hindus from Murshidabad are leaving and going to Malda to stay because there is so much oppression against them." The BJP leader also claimed that incidents of unrest are recurring across the state. "Riots and clashes are happening repeatedly in various places, and Hindus are being targeted. All of this is happening under the patronage of Mamata Banerjee. That is why a change is needed this time," Ghosh said while targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari Alleges Ram Statue Vandalism

His remarks come after West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram assembly constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, accused some anti-social elements of vandalising the statue of Lord Ram ahead of Ram Navami celebrations in Nandigram. BJP leaders held a protest over the alleged vandalism.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari lashed out at Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of backing "goons" for her vote bank. He alleged that the Trinamool Congress government in the state is against the Hindus. He said, "Jihadis have vandalised the statue of Lord Ram, which was being sculpted ahead of the Rama Navami celebrations. The state government is against Hindus. Some anti-social elements always do these kinds of acts to disturb the situation ahead of the Hindu festivals. Mamata Banerjee has created some goons for her vote bank; they do that."

Ghosh on PM Modi's Leadership

Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing a milestone as the longest-serving non-Congress head of government, expressing confidence in his leadership. "This is just the beginning. PM Modi is going to set many more records. Just watch. He has a name across the world, and it is a matter of pride for all the people of India that we have such a Prime Minister," he said.

West Bengal Election Schedule

West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)