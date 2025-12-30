Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Kolkata, said Bengal has resolved to elect a BJP govt to revive its legacy and focus on development. He slammed the TMC government for misgovernance and infiltration, promising to restore the state's glory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that people in West Bengal have resolved to elect a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the forthcoming assembly elections that will revive the legacy of the state while focusing on development and 'Gareeb Kalyan' (welfare of the poor).

Shah Blames TMC for 'Misgovernance', Infiltration

While addressing a press conference here, he blamed the Mamata Banerjee government of "misgovernance" and promoting infiltration of illegal immigrants. "December 30 is the day of pride for Indians since, on this day in 1943, Bengal's son Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the Indian flag in Port Blaire. It is also a crucial time for Bengal, starting today until April, as the state will hold assembly elections. People in Bengal have resolved to elect a strong government that brings them legacy, development, and welfare instead of (a government that has brought) fear, corruption, misgovernance, and infiltration," Shah said.

"In the last 15 years of the TMC rule in Bengal, the state has seen fear, corruption, misgovernance, and worry among its citizens due to infiltration of illegal immigrants," he added.

BJP Pledges to Revive Legacy, Stop Infiltration

Shah assured people of West Bengal that the state's legacy will be restored once the BJP comes to power and said it will focus on development while prioritising the welfare of the poor, as it has done in other states. "We want to assure and promise to the citizens of West Bengal that as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state, we will revive Bengal's legacy and will develop the state. We will also prioritise the welfare of the poor. We have given priority to Gareeb Kalyan elsewhere too. We will construct a national grid that will stop infiltration in Bengal," he said.

Shah announced the formation of a national grid to keep infiltrators out of the border and assured action against each infiltrator illegally residing in West Bengal. "Insaan chhod dijiye, Parinda bhi pair nahi maar paye. Iss prakar ki majboot grid ki rachna hum karenge. We will not only stop the infiltration of illegal immigrants. We will ensure that each infiltrator is ousted from the country," he said.

Political Climate Heats Up Ahead of 2026 Polls

West Bengal is set to undergo Legislative Assembly elections in 2026. Amit Shah's visit comes amid Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state. The Election Commission has stated that the claims and objections window will remain open until 15 January 2026, urging voters to verify their details, as the SIR continues to be a key issue in Bengal's charged political landscape ahead of the next Assembly polls.