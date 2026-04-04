Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, betel leaf farmers and traders in Purba Medinipur are urging the government to establish a dedicated research institute to boost the industry, improve cultivation, and secure their livelihoods.

The long-standing demand for a dedicated research facility to support betel leaf cultivation has gained momentum among farmers and traders in Purba Medinipur ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

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Farmers and traders in the district have urged both the Central and State governments to establish a dedicated Betel Leaf Research Institute to promote the industry and ensure the livelihood of thousands of families dependent on betel leaf cultivation.

Call for Dedicated Research Institute

Mahadev Das, President of the Assam Betel Leaf Traders' Association, while speaking to ANI, said, "...We have formally requested the government (central as well as state) to establish a dedicated Betel Leaf Research Institute to support the industry, but it is yet to come into existence..."

With the assembly elections approaching, farmers and traders engaged in the betel leaf (paan) industry have stressed the importance of an institution that could carry out research on processing methods, explore medicinal properties and address persistent challenges in cultivation. The association had also urged Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to raise issues related to betel leaves in Parliament. However, Das expressed disappointment, saying, "Our betel leaves are distributed throughout India, and some of the high-quality leaves are even exported to international markets like London and Saudi Arabia," adding that the MP's speech in the House "lacks mention of Paan."

Scale of the Local Trade

Highlighting the scale of the trade, Das added, "While an exact daily figure is difficult to ascertain, the volume remains substantial. "From this market alone, roughly 1,400 tubs are being dispatched regularly."

Farmer's Plea for Scientific Support

Betel leaf farmer Lav Kumar stressed the importance of scientific support for cultivation. "To ensure high-quality yields of betel leaves, a research institute is essential. If we can farm using scientific research, it will be far more beneficial for the farmers," he said.

Appealing to the government, Kumar added, "We appeal to the government, whichever comes to power, to make necessary arrangements for research and development in this sector."

Electoral Implications

As the elections approach, stakeholders say the demand for institutional support, better logistics and stable market conditions is likely to influence voting preferences in the region. West Bengal is headed for Assembly Elections with polling to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on May 4. (ANI)