BJP's Maniktala candidate Tapas Roy and AISF President Naushad Siddiqui urged the Election Commission to conduct the upcoming second phase of West Bengal polls in the same free and fair manner as the first phase, which saw a 91.91% voter turnout.

Calls for Fair Elections in Second Phase

With just days remaining for the second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, BJP's Maniktala candidate Tapas Roy approached the Election Commission, urging that the upcoming polling be conducted in the same manner as the first phase. On Friday, Roy told ANI, "We had come to the Election Commission. The second phase of elections should be held in the same manner as the first phase was conducted. After a long time, the people of Bengal have witnessed such elections. Thanks to the Central Armed Police Forces and the Election Commission."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Further, in South 24 Parganas, All India Students' Federation (AISF) President Naushad Siddiqui campaigned for party candidate Asit Roy from the Basanti Assembly constituency and echoed similar sentiments on the conduct of polls. "The elections were good, there should be free and fair elections. In the second phase too, we would want free and fair elections to take place," Siddiqui told reporters.

PM Modi Confident of Landslide Victory

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence in a landslide victory of the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections, affirming that the ruling TMC's "Maha Jungle Raj" will be ended. Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sabha here to shore up the BJP prospects ahead of the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls, PM expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the public for supporting BJP in the first phase of polling on Thursday and said that they have "rebuilt the temple of democracy." "Yesterday, after the first phase of polling, the wave of change that was visible in Bengal for a long time has been certified. Yesterday the support for BJP has initiated the victory for BJP. In the Bengal, in which TMC crushed the temple of democracy with their tyranny, in that Bengal, the people have rebuilt that temple. Now, in the second phase you will have to hoist our victory flag on this temple of democracy," he said.

The PM affirmed that following the announcement of the results on May 4, TMC's goons will not be spared, asserting that the people want change in West Bengal. "On May 4, after the results are out, the TMC goons will not find a place to hide in Bengal. They will have no one to save him. Yesterday the first phase of polling has announced the end of TMC's Maha Jungle Raj. Today, there is only one slogan echoing in Bengal, Paltano Dorkar (Change is necessary)," the PM said.

West Bengal recorded a higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. The polling for the second phase is scheduled on April 29, followed by the counting of votes on May 4.