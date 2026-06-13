At the Air Force Academy graduation parade, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh advised new cadets to adapt, adopt, and innovate for future conflicts, recalling the IAF's historic role and highlighting the changing nature of modern warfare.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday advised the newly graduated cadets to adapt, adopt, and, when necessary, amend in war-like situations, and to innovate, execute, and gain an edge in all of this during the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) ceremony of the 217th Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA).

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A Legacy of Valour

During the ceremony, Singh congratulated the trainees for completing their training. Empowering them to become part of a historic journey, he recalled the contributions made by the Indian Air Force, from the war in Kashmir through the Srinagar airlift during 1947-48 to the decisive air strikes on Dhaka in 1971. He stated, "Today, it is a matter of pride for me to be among all of you at the Combined Graduation Parade of the Indian Air Force Academy. First of all, I congratulate you all on the successful completion of your training."

"This is a service that changed the course of the war in Kashmir through the Srinagar airlift during 1947-48, and which created history in just 13 days through decisive air strikes on Dhaka in 1971. You are about to become part of this very service. The Indian Air Force has always stood as both the shield and sword of India," the Defence Minister said.

Guidance for the New Warriors

Pointing to the essential element of service, which is responding to the call of the nation, he said that as the cadets' journey of cadet life comes to an end today, they must be feeling a mix of satisfaction and excitement. But he reminded them that their journey is only just beginning. He said they are joining a service that has always given its best in response to every call of the nation.

Highlighting the extraordinary performance during Operation Sindoor, he said the Air Force acted with clarity and precision and destroyed terrorist targets. He added that the operation was not only successful because of indigenous platforms but also due to the important contribution of trained, courageous, and disciplined Air Force officers.

Adapt, Innovate and Execute

Sharing key strategies for the future, he advised them to adapt, adopt, and, when necessary, amend. He also asked them to innovate, execute, and gain an edge in all these areas, stating that every conflict around the world should serve as a new learning experience. Along with hard work, he said, they will need smart work and brilliance in equal measure.

The Evolving Nature of Warfare

He further added, "Until now, warfare has typically had two vectors: the soldier and the equipment. However, in today's wars, we often cannot see the soldier or the weapon used to launch the attack. Numerous systems such as radar, satellites, drones, sensors, and robotics are deployed in today's warfare, which make it impossible to detect either the fighter or its machinery and equipment."

Singh said that such scenarios are now emerging where even traffic systems and CCTV cameras are being controlled by adversaries. He noted that the definition of warfare has changed significantly.

He expressed confidence that their training, programmes, and exercises have prepared them well to face uncertain and unexpected challenges. He urged all of them, the new generation of warriors, to thoroughly understand future war systems and strategies. (ANI)