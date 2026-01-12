BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accused West Bengal Police of being a 'weapon' for CM Mamata Banerjee's 'illegal actions', citing an attack on Suvendu Adhikari's convoy and the CM's controversial visit to the I-PAC office amid an ED probe.

BJP Accuses WB Police of Aiding Mamata's 'Illegal Actions'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the West Bengal Police have "become a weapon" to openly assist Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "illegal and unconstitutional actions" while accusing the state administration of failing to register an FIR despite an alleged attack on opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy in the presence of police.

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, Prasad said that the attack occurred in the presence of the police, yet efforts to lodge an FIR were unsuccessful. "Yesterday, an attack took place on the convoy of our opposition leader, Suvendu Adhikari. Efforts were made to file a police report. This attack happened in the presence of the police, but no FIR was registered," he said.

CM's I-PAC Visit Questioned

The BJP leader further targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent visit to the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC. "Mamata Banerjee is saying that when she went to the (I-PAC) office, she didn't go there as the Chief Minister, but she went as the TMC president... Mamata Banerjee, you are the Chief Minister and the head of your party. As Chief Minister, what was the compulsion to go to a private property? You will have to answer this. So far, you haven't clarified anything." "What such compulsion arose that you snatched a green file and ran away? The Police Commissioner was with her, DGP was there too. Our clear allegation is that Mamata Banerjee's police have become a weapon to openly assist in Mamata Banerjee's illegal, unconstitutional actions. It's highly suspicious. Mamata Banerjee, what are you hiding? Why are you hiding it? What secret was there that needed to be hidden?" he added.

'Green File' Sparks Political Row Amid ED Investigation

This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Green File" sparked a major political controversy. The file, showcased during a public address, allegedly contains documents related to political manoeuvring and central pressure. Mamata claimed it's crucial to her party's strategy, while opponents argue it may be a way to withhold sensitive information or evidence. The Green File's contents and authenticity are disputed, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accusing Mamata of interfering in their investigation into the I-PAC coal scam. The ED has moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking the return of files allegedly taken by Mamata during the raid. Mamata's supporters rally behind her, framing the ED's actions as a political vendetta. The Opposition demands clarification, questioning the timing and transparency of disclosures amid election momentum.

Legal Actions in Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) filed a plea in the Supreme Court over the alleged interference and obstruction by CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in the agencies' search operations at the headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC)- a political consultancy firm linked to the All India Trinamool Congress and at the Kolkata residence of its director, Pratik Jain. On Thursday, ED raids were conducted at the Kolkata headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee and at the residence of its director, Pratik Jain.

Anticipating that the ED may approach the Supreme Court alleging interference in its search operations, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has filed a caveat in the apex court, seeking that no order be passed without hearing the state. Separately, the West Bengal government has filed a plea in the Calcutta High Court, alleging that the ED seized all data and digital records from I-PAC's office. (ANI)