CM Mamata Banerjee asserts that attempts to defame Bengal will fail, highlighting its status as a key logistics hub and a peaceful state. She dismisses 'fake news' and points to economic initiatives like wagon manufacturing and tourism growth.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday defended the state against criticism, asserting that an attempts to defame Bengal will fail and highlighting its growing economic and cultural significance. "Some people want to defame Bengal, but they don't know how much the state has changed. Bengal is today one of the leading logistics hubs and serves as the gateway to South East Asia, East India, and the North Eastern states. It is surrounded by border states like Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Bengal is a peaceful state, and any negative narratives circulated on social media are fake and aimed at tarnishing its image. "Some fake news comes from so-called social media, which posts videos or spreads misinformation to defame Bengal. But I challenge anyone, they cannot harm Bengal," she said.

Economic and Educational Initiatives

Banerjee also spoke on the state's economic and educational initiatives. She highlighted that 350 acres of land in Uttarpara, Hooghly district, will be given to Umesh Choudhary for wagon manufacturing. She added that West Bengal has become the second-largest tourist destination in India and stressed the government's efforts to provide 16 lakh bicycles annually to Class 9 government school students.

Cultural and Religious Projects

On religious and cultural projects, the Chief Minister announced that the Durgangan foundation stone program will be held on December 29 at Rajarhat and confirmed the setup of a trust for the Mahakal Mandir in Siliguri.

On Renaming MNREGA

Commenting on renaming MNREGA to the VB G RAM G, Banerjee expressed her dismay, saying, "Gandhi ji is the Bapu of the nation. I feel ashamed if respect is not given to him, but we continue to honour him."

'Be Positive, Not Critical'

Banerjee further urged positivity over negativity, stating, "Instead of criticising, be positive sometimes. Silence is a big weapon, and jealousy has no cure. We have created job opportunities and want freedom for every businessman and every citizen to live peacefully." (ANI)