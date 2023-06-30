Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengal: In show of unity, Muslim girl worshipped as goddess Durga during Khuti puja on Eid

    This special occasion took place during a community Kolkata Durga Puja, where the organizers made a thoughtful decision to conduct one of the most significant ceremonies, Khuti Puja, on Eid-al-Adha. In addition to that, a symbolic Kumari Puja was held with Rimsha, emphasizing the importance of communal harmony during a time when society is experiencing religious divisions.

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    A heartwarming incident unfolded on Thursday (June 29) as six-year-old Rimsha transformed into 'Durga'. Her parents, Nadim Ali and Sanjida, adorned Rimsha in traditional red Banarasi attire with a floral tiara and jewelry.

    Khuti Puja marks the beginning of Durga Puja preparations by starting work on the pandal.

    It's a crucial annual tradition for the puja planners, who typically pick an auspicious day to hold it. The days of Rath Yatra or Ulta-Rath (the return Rath festival) are popular choices for Khuti Puja. But the selection for Eid may be unique.

    Baranagar Friends Association, the organisers of Thursday's event in north Kolkata, asserted that its choice - of the day as well as the Muslim girl - was carefully planned to blur "religious divides in these trying times".

    Ajoy Ghosh, the president of the association said, "The violence in the state during Ram Navami forced us to think differently." The Nainan neighbourhood in Sinthi, where the function was organised, saw all communities flock to the site, including a number of Muslims, dressed in their Eid finery.

    But the spotlight was on Rimsha, her feet and palms painted with alta (red dye). Priests worshipped her as an incarnation of Durga.

    "A couple of days ago, Ghosh approached me with the proposal. I was overwhelmed," said Ali, 35, who has a tailoring shop in Sinthee. Wife Sanjida was delighted, too.

    "It was a busy day because of Eid-al-Adha. I somehow managed to attend the programme at the temple in the afternoon," the homemaker recounted.

    On Thursday morning, the Alis performed namaz at the neighbouring Baishak Bagan Jama Masjid in Cossipore before going to the puja. The priest who led the Kumari Puja was delighted to be a part of the unusual project.

