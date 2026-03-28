TMC's Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP, accusing it of communal politics and asserting Bengal doesn't need a 'Bulldozer model' or 'imported politics' of hate. He linked recent unrest to the ECI's administrative changes ahead of elections.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack at the BJP, alleging that the party is practising communal politics, and asserting that West Bengal does not need a 'Bulldozer model' or 'imported politics' of hatred and violence. In a post on X, the TMC leader condemned the escalation of tensions in the name of religion, highlighting the severe toll on the public. He emphasised that innocent people are suffering and numerous shops are being vandalised as a direct result of the communal unrest.

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Banerjee Hits Out at ECI's Administrative Changes

"This is the kind of "PARIVARTAN" the BJP seeks to impose on the soil of Bengal. Immediately after the announcement of elections, the @ECISVEEP initiated sweeping administrative changes- replacing the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGs, SPs, DMs, the Kolkata Police Commissioner and even the KMC Commissioner. Such unprecedented interventions raise serious questions about intent and timing. What has followed is even more disturbing. In the shadow of these changes, there are increasing reports of intimidation, where shops are being vandalised, tensions being stoked in the name of religion and ordinary people being made to suffer. We don't need a "BULLDOZER MODEL". We don't need imported politics of hatred and violence," said Banerjee.

'Bengal's Social Fabric Under Strain'

Banerjee further alleged that the state's social fabric is under "severe strain," describing the unrest as a disturbing glimpse into the kind of 'change' being forced upon this land of revolutionaries. "For generations, Bengal has celebrated Durga Puja, Diwali, Poila Boishakh, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, and Christmas together without fear, without division and without violence. Yet in just the past few days, we are seeing a disturbing glimpse of the kind of "CHANGE" being pushed onto this land of revolutionaries. The land of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda has always stood for tolerance, harmony and coexistence. For decades, Bengal has been a living example of unity in diversity. Today, that very social fabric appears under strain. The question is: Who benefits from this disruption and at what cost to the people of Bengal?," added Banerjee.

Communal Clashes in Murshidabad

The TMC leader's remarks were made a day after communal clashes erupted at three separate locations in Murshidabad during a Ram Navami procession on Friday The violence escalated, involving acts of vandalism against shops and establishments, looting, and arson, and several individuals sustained injuries. Later, the central forces and the local police subsequently arrived and took control of the area. Officials said Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people, was imposed across the entire town. (ANI)