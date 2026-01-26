West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya has alleged a 'total breakdown of constitutional machinery' in the state, calling for immediate intervention. The statement came as India celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a grand parade in New Delhi.

West Bengal BJP President and party MP Samik Bhattacharya on Monday accused the state government of failing to follow the Constitution, saying there is a "total breakdown of constitutional machinery" in the state and calling for immediate intervention. Speaking to the reporters, Bhattacharya said, "Is the Constitution being followed in West Bengal?... The Constitution does not exist in West Bengal. There is a total breakdown of constitutional machinery in West Bengal. What is happening right now in the state is a chilling message to the nation, and being the custodians of the Constitution, they should intervene immediately."

India Celebrates 77th Republic Day

Today, India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, as the nation comes together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial at the historical India Gate. Present alongside the PM were the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Services General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal APS Singh and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also attended as the Chief Guests.

Ceremonial Parade on Kartavya Path

Further, police and paramilitary contingents marched along Kartavya Path as part of the ceremonial parade in the national capital, highlighting the role of central forces in internal security and border management. The formation was led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Brass Band, commanded by Inspector Shamsher Lal.

The band, comprising 100 personnel, played "Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak". It was followed by the CRPF marching contingent, which, for the first time, was led by Women Assistant Commandants Simran Bala and Surabhi Ravi, with 248 personnel taking part.