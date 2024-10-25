Bengal: 41 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Murshidabad for illegal entry and employment in India

In a major operation amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, the police in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, arrested 41 Bangladeshi nations on charges of illegal entry into India.

In a major operation amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, the police in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, arrested 41 Bangladeshi nations on charges of illegal entry into India.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Parasahibnagar in Nashipur gram panchayat, under Ranitala police station, on Monday night. The arrested individuals, hailing predominantly from Rajshahi district and one from Chapainawabganj in Bangladesh, were detained for allegedly crossing the India-Bangladesh border illegally in search of work.

Also read: Bangladesh man sneaks into India via jute field, records it; sparks border-security concern (WATCH)

Arrested Bangladeshis confess to entering India without documents

The detainees, reportedly employed as masons, had spread out across various Indian states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, working in cities like Chennai and Bengaluru.

According to police sources, the individuals confessed to having entered India without valid documentation and disclosed that they had been using multiple routes, including Kanapara, Chharlabangola, Katlamari in Raninagar, and Birampur in Lalgola, over the past two years.

Case registered under Section 144/14C of Foreigners Act

A police official, who chose to remain anonymous, was quoted by The Statesman as saying, “They enter India in search of work. All of them were working as masons, not only in Bengal but also in places like Chennai and Bengaluru.”

However, due to the monsoon season, work availability had reduced, and payments became irregular, prompting them to attempt a return to Bangladesh.

All 41 individuals were presented in court on Tuesday and have been remanded to judicial custody. The case has been registered under Section 144/14C of the Foreigners Act, and further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the local contacts who aided them.

Also read: Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

Latest Videos