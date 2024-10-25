Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

In the US fiscal year 2024, from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, US Customs and Border Protection (US-CBP) reported detaining 29 lakh illegal immigrants trying to cross into the country through Mexico and Canada. Of these, 90,415 were Indian nationals.

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

 

The dream of a life in the United States remains fervent for many Indians, especially Gujaratis, who make up a significant portion of the individuals apprehended while attempting illegal crossings. According to a report by Times of India (TOI), in the US fiscal year 2024, from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, US Customs and Border Protection (US-CBP) reported detaining 29 lakh illegal immigrants trying to cross into the country through Mexico and Canada. Of these, 90,415 were Indian nationals.

Approximately half of the detained Indians were identified as being from Gujarat, according to sources in Indian agencies monitoring illegal immigration trends. This volume translates to an astonishing figure of nearly ten Indians arrested every hour. Notably, the US-Canada border saw a record-breaking 43,764 Indians apprehended this year—a striking milestone for Indian nationals caught along this northern route.

While the overall number represents a slight decrease from the previous year's figure of 32 lakh people, the number of Indians caught on the traditional Mexico route has also seen a reduction. In FY 2023, the number of detained Indians attempting to cross from Mexico stood at 41,770, which dropped to 25,616 in 2024.

Also read: Indians flying abroad more often, rise in 2 or more international trips by 32%: MakeMyTrip report

Experts attribute this shift to tightened enforcement and new immigration dynamics. “People have stopped using the donkey route via Mexico due to two key reasons. One is that they would be kept in Dubai or Turkey for some time before being taken to Mexico. US agencies, over the past few years, have been keeping sharp vigil on illegal immigrants staying in those countries and have broken links in the human smuggling chain,” a source within the immigration network noted.

The Canada route, perceived as less daunting, has consequently become the new frontier. According to a source, "Gujaratis, too, began choosing Canada over Mexico as they could easily hire a taxi and cross over to the US. Recently, US authorities have tightened vigil on this border. Such immigrants are usually sent to Canada as most of them carry a Canadian visitor visa. However, the immigrants try again after some time on the same route."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Onions from California grower linked to deadly E coli outbreak says McDonalds gcw

Onions from California grower linked to deadly E. coli outbreak, says McDonald’s

Troops from India and China started moving back from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh vkp

Troops from India and China started moving back from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh

Israel Uses SPICE 2000 Bomb to Destroy Building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video) RBA

Israel uses SPICE 2000 bomb to destroy building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

Trudeau breaking English language under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH) snt

'Trudeau breaking English language': Under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH)

MIND BLOWING! Experts dissect Peruvian 'alien mummies', find mysterious metal implants & peculiar bones (WACTH) shk

MIND BLOWING! Experts dissect Peru 'alien mummies', find mysterious metal implants & peculiar bones| WATCH

Recent Stories

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024 NTI

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Pankaj Tripathi's wife opens up about her relationship with Her mother-in-law: Here's What she shared NTI

Pankaj Tripathi’s wife opens up about her relationship with her mother-in-law: Here’s what she shared

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon