Bellary Election Results 2023: Congress leads in Bellary leaving behind BJP's B Sriramulu

The Bellary Rural constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes after delimitation in 2008. By a margin of 2679 votes, B Nagendra of the Indian National Congress defeated Sanna Pakkirappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the seat in 2018.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly's tenure of five years will end on May 24, 2023. The elections for the next term were held on May 10, 2023. The counting of the votes is underway. The winning party must have 113 seats to form a majority in Karnataka out of 224 seats.

The initial trends showed BJP ahead in this seat, but now Congress is leading in Bellary with candidate B Nagendra leaving behind BJP's B Sriramulu.

The BJP has fielded B Sriramulu as he is the prominent ST leader of the saffron party in the state. After launching the BSRCP amid his conflict with the BJP, Sriramulu has a history of winning the seat. He eventually disbanded the party and joined the saffron ranks with his supporters. Sriramulu, who has already been elected to the Lok Sabha once and the Assembly five times each, is seeking the vote of the people a sixth time.

The Congress party has fielded B Nagendra, the three-time MLA in the Bellari Rural constituency.

B Nagendra narrowly defeated Sanna Pakkirappa of the BJP in 2018. Against Pakkirappa's 76,507 votes (46.90%), the sitting MLA won with 79,186 (48.54%). D Ramesh, a JD(S) candidate, received only 3,212 votes. (1.97%).

In 2013, Sriramulu represented Bellari Rural and defeated the BJP and the Congress. Hulugappa Ponnuru received just 2,478 votes, trailing both the Congress and the JD(S), decimating the BJP. (1.9%). Meenalli Tayanna received 3,958 votes, good for third place, and Asundi Vannurappa of Congress came in second with 41,560 votes (31.89%). Sriramulu received 74,854 votes, or 57.44% of the total number of ballots cast.



