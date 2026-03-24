State-run BEL signed an MoU with RRP Electronics and RRP Defense to jointly develop semiconductors, electro-optics, and unmanned systems. The pact focuses on boosting defence exports and strengthening India's indigenous capabilities.

State-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RRP Electronics Limited and RRP Defense Limited to jointly develop semiconductors, electro-optics and unmanned systems, with a focus on boosting defence exports alongside strengthening indigenous capabilities.

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The agreement, signed in Bengaluru, as per the PSU, is to strengthen India's push for indigenisation and accelerate capability development in critical defence technologies.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in India's Defence technology landscape, reinforcing national objectives focused on indigenisation and capability acceleration," the PSU said in a statement.

Key Roles and Strategic Goals

Further BEL, in its statement, said that under the MoU, BEL will bring its long experience in defence electronics and mission-critical systems, while RRP Electronics will contribute its semiconductor manufacturing expertise. The statement also noted RRP Defense Ltd will bring in its expertise and capabilities in Electro-Optical (EO) systems & UAV platforms, to advance the development of high-precision EO systems (surveillance systems, weapon sights), semiconductor devices and Next Generation unmanned solutions.

According to the company, both sides will jointly identify, design and develop technologies that can be deployed across defence and strategic sectors.

The PSU statement mentioned, "Under this MoU, BEL and RRP Group will jointly identify, design and develop a range of technologies for Defence and strategic applications. This partnership is envisaged to be transformational in delivering high-quality and reliable solutions pioneering technological innovations and strengthening India's strategic capabilities."

Export Promotion Focus

The collaboration is also expected to open up export opportunities in line with the Ministry of Defence's export promotion policies.

Leadership on the Partnership

The MoU was exchanged between Niti Pandit, General Manager (Strategic Planning), BEL, and Rajendra Chodankar, Founder and Chairman of RRP Group, in the presence of BEL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain and other senior officials.

Following the signing, Jain said, "This MoU marks a significant step in our journey towards strengthening Indian defence ecosystem. By combining BEL's expertise in defence electronics with RRP's capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, Electro-Optics and UAV platforms we are confident of delivering cutting-edge, indigenous solutions that will serve both national and global requirements."

Rajendra Chodankar said the partnership reflects a long-term vision for strengthening India's defence technology base. "This partnership with BEL marks a forward-looking advancement in our journey to strengthen India's defence technological base. Through collaboration with BEL that has long defined excellence in defence electronics, we will accelerate our intent to advance India's defence ecosystem through work that is purposeful, dependable, and aligned with the nation's long-term interests," Chodankar noted.

About Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

BEL, a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, is a key player in India's defence electronics sector, with a wide portfolio ranging from radars and weapon systems to electronic warfare and avionics. (ANI)