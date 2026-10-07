A Romanian woman living in India, Maria Alexandra, shares seven things Europeans can learn from Indians, highlighting community bonding, hospitality, food diversity, spirituality, colourful traditions, chai culture and hygiene habits.

An Indian way of life often leaves a lasting impression on people experiencing its culture, traditions and everyday practices for the first time. From the warmth of neighbourhood communities and the habit of offering food to guests to the importance of spirituality and the widespread love for chai, several aspects of Indian life are deeply rooted in its culture.

A Romanian woman living in India, Maria Alexandra, has highlighted seven things she believes Europeans could learn from Indians. She shared her observations in a social media video that has caught the attention of viewers. Her post offers a glimpse into how living in India has changed her perspective on everyday habits and cultural traditions that many Indians may take for granted.

Romanian Woman Shares 7 Things Europeans Could Learn From Indians

In a video titled "Things Europeans Could Learn From Indians", Maria Alexandra spoke about the everyday experiences that have made her appreciate Indian culture. Introducing herself as a Romanian woman figuring out life in India, she regularly shares content about food, culture and her daily observations.

Her list includes seven aspects of Indian life that she particularly appreciates: community bonding, food hospitality, culinary diversity, spirituality, colourful traditions, chai culture and the use of water instead of toilet paper.

1. Strong Sense Of Community

The first thing that impressed Maria was the strong sense of community among Indians. Comparing it with her experiences in Europe, she observed that people there often tend to keep to themselves and may barely know their neighbours.

In India, however, she noticed that people are more involved in one another's lives. There is usually someone around to check in, offer help or simply engage in everyday conversations. She appreciated how neighbours and members of the community stay connected and look out for one another.

2. Food As A Love Language

The second aspect she highlighted was Indian hospitality, particularly the habit of offering food to guests.

According to Maria, even a five-minute visit to someone's home can turn into an opportunity to enjoy several dishes. She jokingly pointed out that refusing food is hardly an option when visiting an Indian household.

Her observation reflects a familiar aspect of Indian hospitality, where offering food and refreshments is often considered a way of expressing affection, warmth and care.

3. Endless Variety Of Indian Food

Maria also appreciated the diversity of Indian cuisine. She explained that just when she thinks she has tried everything, someone introduces her to another dish she has never heard of.

India's culinary traditions vary across states and regions, with different ingredients, cooking techniques, flavours and specialities. From traditional home-cooked meals to regional delicacies and street food, there is always something new to discover.

She added that she was certainly not complaining about the endless food options.

4. Spirituality Is Part Of Everyday Life

Another aspect that caught her attention was the importance of spirituality in Indian households and communities.

Maria mentioned prayers, rituals, temples and small daily traditions as some of the things she has come to appreciate. She observed that spirituality is naturally woven into everyday life in India rather than being limited to special occasions.

From morning prayers and temple visits to festival celebrations, religious and spiritual practices remain an important part of daily life for many Indians.

5. India's Love For Colours

Maria's fifth observation was about the vibrant colours that are an integral part of Indian culture.

She pointed to colourful clothes, bangles, flowers, festivals and decorations, appreciating how colour plays an important role in everyday life and celebrations.

Comparing this with the more neutral shades she often associates with Europe, she humorously questioned why everything there has to be beige, grey or black.

6. Chai Culture Is Everywhere

For Maria, chai is another Indian tradition that deserves appreciation. She described how tea has become part of almost every situation, whether it is the morning, afternoon, welcoming guests or getting through a difficult day.

Her observation captures India's widespread love for chai, which is more than just a beverage for many people. It is often associated with conversations, social gatherings, breaks at work and spending time with family and friends.

As she humorously summed it up, a bad day definitely calls for chai.

7. The Water Situation

The final point on her list was the Indian practice of using water for personal hygiene after using the toilet.

Maria admitted that after getting accustomed to washing with water, relying only on toilet paper no longer feels the same.

Her humorous observation highlighted a common cultural difference between India and several European countries, where toilet paper is more widely used.

Romanian Woman Acknowledges India's Challenges

While appreciating these aspects of Indian culture, Maria also clarified that she understands India has its challenges, just like any other country.

She explained that living in India has helped her appreciate several little things that she had not thought much about before. Some of these everyday practices have also gradually become part of her own lifestyle.

Her observations highlight how experiencing another culture can change one's perspective and help people appreciate different ways of living.

How Did Social Media React?

Maria Alexandra's video received positive responses from social media users, with several appreciating her observations and the way she highlighted the positive aspects of Indian culture.

One user commented: "Thanku mam for ur kind words although every culture has something to learn. Some things India also need to learn."

Another user wrote: "After watching so much negativity about India on other YouTube channels and Instagram, it’s honestly so refreshing to finally see someone share the good side! I’m really glad you’re loving your stay here , hope you have an amazing time!"

A third user commented: "It's so true."

The comments reflected appreciation for her positive outlook, while some users also pointed out that cultural exchange involves learning from one another.

Maria's video offers a reminder that sometimes the most memorable parts of travelling to or living in another country are not its famous landmarks or tourist attractions, but the small everyday experiences that make a place feel special.