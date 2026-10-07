Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has promised to integrate tree planting into the Jalyukt Shivar 3.0 scheme, following advice from Sadhguru to enhance soil conservation and groundwater recharge through sustainable agricultural practices.

Maharashtra to Include Tree Plantation in Jalyukt Shivar 3.0 Scheme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday assured spiritual leader Sadhguru that the state government would incorporate tree plantation in farmlands into its Jalyukt Shivar 3.0 scheme, highlighting the importance of trees in soil conservation and groundwater recharge. Fadnavis made the remarks during an interaction with Sadhguru at the 'Global Peace Honours 2026', hosted by Amruta Fadnavis's Divyaj Foundation to honour individuals who have stood against terrorism at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present at the event, where the spiritual leader was felicitated for his contribution.

Highlighting Maharashtra's position in horticulture and the potential to utilise farmland boundaries for tree plantation, Fadnavis said that the state could make better use of available agricultural land. "You (Sadhguru) have given us a purpose that even in our farmlands we should plant the trees because although Maharashtra leads in horticulture and it is one of the very strong states in terms of horticulture, we account for around 70% of India's horticulture exports, but still in our farmlands, we waste so much of our area by creating boundaries in the farmlands amongst the farmers," Fadnavis said.

Assuring Sadhguru of incorporating the suggestion into the state's existing initiatives, Fadnavis said, "So I think now that we have already started our new scheme of Jalyukt Shivar 3.0, I would like to assure you that we will add what you have said to our scheme and we'll start, you know, planting the trees as well in the farmland." He further explained that the unused spaces along farmland boundaries could be utilised for growing trees. "This space can be utilised for growing the trees, and you have rightly said that if we are able to grow the trees there, that will not only allow us to retain our soil, but that will also allow us to have groundwater recharge," he said.

The CM also spoke about the state's target of planting 300 crore trees over five years. "Although we have a plan to plant 300 crore trees in five years and this year we have scaled it down because of water scarcity, as you have already said, planting them in farmland is very important... So thank you for giving us a purpose," he added. Responding to Fadnavis, Sadhguru highlighted the economic and environmental benefits of tree-based agriculture, citing improvements in farmers' incomes in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. "By tree-based agriculture, the farmers' incomes in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have gone up by 300 to 800% in about six to eight years. And the soil organic content has come up significantly," Sadhguru said.

Emphasising that tree plantation, he said, "There is a certain way to do it. Just planting crores and crores of trees is not the answer; there is a science to it." Explaining the role of trees in improving soil health, Sadhguru said that tree litter contributed significantly to organic content in the soil. "And once there are trees on the land, you will see that tree litter is the main organic content. Right now there is no organic content going into the soil. And India's soil is right now at 0.62% organic content, which is below desertification," he added. (ANI)