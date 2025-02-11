Beer gets costlier in Telangana as state government imposes 15 per cent hike

The Telangana government has raised beer prices by 15% starting February 11, mandating that all existing stock be sold at the revised rates.

Beer gets costlier in Telangana as state government imposes 15 percent hike anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

The Telangana government has implemented a 15% increase in beer prices, effective from February 11. According to a recent government directive, all existing stock must now be sold at the revised higher rates. With the price hike, a standard 650ml bottle of beer is now expected to be priced between Rs 170 and Rs 180, varying by brand.

This decision comes in the wake of a supply disruption last month when United Breweries, the maker of Kingfisher beer, temporarily suspended sales in the state. The company cited delayed payments and the absence of price revisions since 2019/20 as the primary reasons for the halt. Holding a dominant 70% share of Telangana's beer market, United Breweries has been facing financial difficulties due to these ongoing challenges.

Beer prices in Telangana have traditionally been lower than in states like Maharashtra. In Telangana, a case of beer costs approximately Rs 300, whereas in Maharashtra, the price rises to around Rs 500 per case. This difference is largely attributed to varying tax structures and retailer margins, which make beer significantly more expensive in other regions of India.

Apart from Telangana, Karnataka also increased beer prices in January, with some brands experiencing a Rs 10-Rs 45 rise per 650ml bottle. This adjustment followed the state government's approval of new beer pricing regulations.

