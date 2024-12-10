'Because they care': Gurugram company offers jobs to 'stressed' laid-off YesMadam employees

After YesMadam allegedly laid off over 100 employees who reported stress in a survey, Magicpin offered them new opportunities across departments. This act of support, publicized on LinkedIn, has been widely praised.

After YesMadam allegedly laid off over 100 employees who admitted to feeling stressed in an internal mental health survey, a Gurugram-based stepped in to offer them new opportunities. About 100 impacted workers of the Noida-based company have been asked to seek for jobs across all divisions at Magicpin, the third-largest food delivery app in India.

Madhav Sharma, the creative director of Magicpin, posted this encouraging update on LinkedIn. "This campaign was executed without any stress," he wrote. He also posted a photo of two Magicpin staff members wearing helmets and holding up signs.

One of them reads, “No madam. Stressed employees can perform! Because they care!" The other highlighted the company’s outreach: “Magicpin invites laid-off employees to join across departments," and included the HR contact email HR[dot]team[at]magicpin[dot]in.

The gesture has been well-received, offering a silver lining to those impacted by YesMadam’s decision. In response, an individual wrote, “Now that’s how you make a statement and a difference. Taking notes? Yes Madam!"

"Good effort, Madhav Sharma! It's critical that we all put our mental health first," someone else said. "Nail in the coffin' moment!" said a third.

Sharma was questioned by a lot of individuals, even some who weren't connected to YesMadam, about applying to Magicpin. In response, he stated that anybody may use the email address listed in the LinkedIn article to submit their CV.

